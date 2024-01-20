Flexispot wants you to up your game with a new chair for your gaming space

If you are a serious gamer you probably already have a gaming chair. Popularised by streamers about five years ago now everybody has them, especially if you have your own space and don’t just crash out playing on the couch.

Flexispot has become known as a manufacturer of amazing quality standing desks, used by many YouTubers (and indeed, this particular writer as speak). As gamers, we sit down for too long so an adjustable desk at least gives us the chance to stretch our legs and get the blood flowing.

What if we are just ready to slump down though and get as comfortable as we can when you settle in for a long night’s play? Well, Flexispot might have just come to the table with a solution, as long as you have a little more room than you would need for the average gaming chair.

The X2 power recliner is a Lazy Boy style chair you can put in front of your console and use as a regular chair, or recline it pretty much all the way to a bed if you need a break.

It’s fully powered and works with two buttons on the side – one, chair goes up, the other, chair goes down. It’s certainly not rocket science.

Situated between the two buttons is a USB-A port in which you can insert a phone charger and keep that on the go as well, all from the one-wall plug.

The X2 comes in two boxes, one containing the base and the mechanical stuff and the other containing the back and the two arms. From there all you have to do is slide them all together, it’s totally toolless and you have your new chair.

The X2 costs £499 and is available now from the Flexispot website. It’s a bit of a shame it only comes in white as that may not be to everybody’s tastes, although a lot of games rooms are white only – such as this amazing one – but the material is scratch-proof and wipable so even though it is a color that is not going appreciate coffee being spilled on it, at least you have a chance to make sure it doesn’t stain.

If you have the little extra space that a bigger chair requires and you want to play games in just about the most comfortable way possible, check it out.