Languagesx
English
Subscribe
Home V Rising surpasses 4 million sales before it even leaves Early Access

V Rising surpasses 4 million sales before it even leaves Early Access

Artwork from the upcoming collaboration between V Rising and Castlevania

It has been almost two whole years since V Rising arrived in Early Access and was really rather good. Since then we have had some Early Access DLC (which always raises an eyebrow or two) and countless updates from the hardworking devs at Stunlock Studios in Sweden.

Now, May 8th will see the game launch for real, and the news that it has already surpassed the four million sales mark while in EA shows that gamers’ thirst for vampire ’em-ups shows no signs of abating just yet.

“We’re thrilled that V Rising has continued to flourish on Steam Early Access, and it’s because of all of you playing it that we’re able to help reach its full potential,” said Rickard Frisegård, CEO of Stunlock Studios. “Your feedback has been invaluable, and we’re excited to share the full game with you, complete with its Legacy of Castlevania content, upon its impending 1.0 release on May 8th!”

The new Castlevania content will certainly pique the interest of players of that much-loved franchise, with Frisegård saying, “We’re all big fans of Castlevania, so being able to actually create original Castlevania content in our game is a dream come true. I want to express a heartfelt thank you to our friends at Konami for the chance to bring Castlevania to the V Rising universe. This has been an opportunity for us to channel our love and effort for their games into this collaboration, and we look forward to you being able to experience it for yourself.”

What is V Rising?

In V Rising you survive as a newly awakened vampire in a world ruled by humans and rise to become the next Dracula. Feed on blood to gain new powers, hide from the scorching sun, and engage in real-time PvE and PvP combat set in a dark fantasy realm. Raise your castle and invite friends to join as you explore a vast open world, pillage villages, skirmish with bandits, and delve into the lairs of supernatural beasts. Attack other players’ castles or become a diplomat in a game of blood, power, and betrayal.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Artwork from the upcoming collaboration between V Rising and Castlevania
V Rising surpasses 4 million sales before it even leaves Early Access
Paul McNally
Here’s how to get Fallout 76 for free on Prime Gaming
Ali Rees
A screenshot of Arcade Paradise VR
Arcade Paradise VR finally coming to Meta Quest this month
Paul McNally
A guide to April's Pokémon GO raids. An image of a Pokémon GO scene with a player in a red and white outfit preparing to throw a Poké Ball. A large, blue Heracross Pokémon stands ready in a vibrant, sunny field with PokéStops and a Gym in the background. The Pokémon GO and World of Wonders logos are displayed at the bottom.
A guide to April’s Pokémon GO raids
Suswati Basu
Sims 4 continues to expand representation in gaming with the Play in Color campaign
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Google could launch Find My Device network in early April. A hand holding a smartphone with the Google logo magnifying glass icon overlaid on a background of concentric circles in Google's colors.
Apps

Google could launch Find My Device network in early April
Suswati Basu27 mins

Google has reportedly revealed the launch date of its Android’s Find My Device network, which helps find the location of missing phones and accessories. According to the online news site...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.