V Rising surpasses 4 million sales before it even leaves Early Access

It has been almost two whole years since V Rising arrived in Early Access and was really rather good. Since then we have had some Early Access DLC (which always raises an eyebrow or two) and countless updates from the hardworking devs at Stunlock Studios in Sweden.

Now, May 8th will see the game launch for real, and the news that it has already surpassed the four million sales mark while in EA shows that gamers’ thirst for vampire ’em-ups shows no signs of abating just yet.

“We’re thrilled that V Rising has continued to flourish on Steam Early Access, and it’s because of all of you playing it that we’re able to help reach its full potential,” said Rickard Frisegård, CEO of Stunlock Studios. “Your feedback has been invaluable, and we’re excited to share the full game with you, complete with its Legacy of Castlevania content, upon its impending 1.0 release on May 8th!”

The new Castlevania content will certainly pique the interest of players of that much-loved franchise, with Frisegård saying, “We’re all big fans of Castlevania, so being able to actually create original Castlevania content in our game is a dream come true. I want to express a heartfelt thank you to our friends at Konami for the chance to bring Castlevania to the V Rising universe. This has been an opportunity for us to channel our love and effort for their games into this collaboration, and we look forward to you being able to experience it for yourself.”

What is V Rising?

In V Rising you survive as a newly awakened vampire in a world ruled by humans and rise to become the next Dracula. Feed on blood to gain new powers, hide from the scorching sun, and engage in real-time PvE and PvP combat set in a dark fantasy realm. Raise your castle and invite friends to join as you explore a vast open world, pillage villages, skirmish with bandits, and delve into the lairs of supernatural beasts. Attack other players’ castles or become a diplomat in a game of blood, power, and betrayal.