Konami’s record high profits with a performance of Prospi A and Momottetsu World

Today, Konami Group released third-quarter financials. Sales of 314.3 billion yen (an increase of 11.6% from the same period last year), business profit of 62,821 million yen (a 53% increase from the same period the previous year), and operating income of 59,608 million yen (a 58.9% increase from the same period last year) are included in the group’s consolidated results. These figures represent a significant increase in profit over the previous fiscal year. Sales and total profit have increased to all-time highs. This is digital entertainment at its best. Here are the best-selling Konami games.

With gains of 16% since the year’s beginning, Konami’s stock price increased to a high of 0.8% on Tuesday before retreating. In afternoon trading, shares decreased by 0.8%.

In Momottetsu World — “Momotaro Electric Railway World – The earth revolves around hope!” has sold over 1 million copies with an ongoing loyal following — and has received high praise. Konami also released the popular work Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, which garnered high praise and produced solid earnings.

In March 2023, Konami started a scouting campaign featuring the Japanese representative from the “2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC2023).

Prospi A (Professional Baseball Spirits A) is used in an e-sports competition between active professional baseball players. This year, the event will be held for the third time. The players will use the best orders that each player has produced to clash in real-time fights. There will be thirteen players in all — one from each team, plus the winner from the previous year will be vying to be the third champion.

Professional Baseball Spirits, Konami Group’s content unit, has named Shohei Ohtani as its baseball game ambassador.

You can look forward to The PowerPro and Prospi A series commemorating their 30th and 20th anniversaries in 2024. Furthermore, Shohei Otani has been named the Power Pro 30th Anniversary x Pro Spi 20th Anniversary ambassador. Numerous initiatives are in progress to spice up this year’s anniversary. In honor of the 30th anniversary of the video game series Power Pros and the 20th anniversary of the spinoff Professional Baseball Spirits, Konami Group’s content unit has named Shohei Ohtani as its baseball game ambassador.

Konomi is actively involved in international sporting events and continues to focus on e-sports. This company has a long and rich history of gaming excellence.

Prospi A Fan Festa 2023 will be held. This year, the event will be held at two separate venues: Osaka and Tokyo

The Osaka Event will be February 24, 2024 (Saturday)

The Tokyo Event will take place on March 20, 2024 (Wednesday)

One of the prizes this year is a 1 million yen take-home

Konami stated, “We also intend to introduce new music and medal games to the amusement industry. The company intends to employ Konami’s intellectual property to launch well-known content as entertainment awards at amusement parks nationwide.”

In-game purchasing is always fun while the adrenaline is rushing, but Konami mentions that if you go to the KONAMI Games Store, you will get less expensive prices for your games and energy, too! Right now, there is a 10% off coupon on the site. We have our eye on the Holy Water Necklace, guaranteed to hold monsters at bay.

You may be interested in this link for Konami games. The platform has games for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XIS, XboxOne, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC. We think one of the best things about Konami is that you can get most games and play them on your phone to take your entertainment with you wherever you go.</

Featured Image Credit: Konami Games News