UKGC issues new anti-fraud reminder to gaming operators

The United Kingdom’s Gambling Commission (UKGC) has issued a reminder to gambling operators that incoming legislation has come into force, which aims to punish any failures to prevent fraud.

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) came into force on September 1, 2025, in Britain and has specific criteria that any major companies now need to address.

What is the ECCTA?

The ECCTA was created as part of a paper submission by the UK Law Commission in June 2022. It was developed to tighten the restrictions on large companies operating in the UK regarding fraud.

The main aim of the ECCTA was to make companies aware of their obligations to avoid any possible instance of fraud. The legislation describes the companies, which include major gaming operators, as potentially “criminally liable” if an example of fraud is discovered, and measures were not taken to avoid or safeguard against the instance.

In the statement released by the UKGC, it notes that “the Gambling Commission draws relevant licensees’ attention” to the ECCTA coming into force.

“Under the offence, an organisation may be criminally liable where an employee, agent, subsidiary, or other ‘associated person’ commits a fraud intending to benefit the organisation and the organisation did not have reasonable fraud prevention procedures in place,” said the statement.

UKGC keen on wholesale Gambling Act reform

We reported in July 2025 that the Gambling Act 2005 was under serious rethinking by the UKGC, with the body speaking at iGB Live about the outcomes of this work.

Helen Rhodes, Policy Director for the UK Gambling Commission, spoke at the event, saying that the regulator had a number of changes expected to come into force in the latter part of 2025. Rhodes referred to this raft of changes as a steady “drum beat of announcements.”

One of those changes is the requirement for gambling operators in the UK to set limits and ask consumers to do so actively.

Rhodes also mentioned a Financial Risk Assessments Pilot, which would be a way, she said, of “identifying customers who are both high-spending and who are in current significant or imminently worsening financial difficulties by flagging customers who are, for example, in significant or multiple arrears, defaults or bankruptcy.”

UKGC active in enforcement of regulations

As part of a three-year legal investigation, the Paris-based betting operator Soare has pleaded not guilty to charges laid down by the UKGC.

The sports wagering provider is under scrutiny by the regulator for breaching the current provisions of the Gambling Act 2025. Still, the French company has remained adamant that they are not at fault.

“The Commission has misunderstood our business and wrongly determined that gambling laws apply to Sorare. We cannot comment further whilst legal proceedings are underway.”

A date was set by the UKGC, with the body saying, “The matter has been adjourned for trial commencing 16 June 2025.” Still, the regulator has published no outcome or update on the Soare case since this date was set, as resolutions are generally posted to the UK watchdog’s site.

Featured image credit: Pexels