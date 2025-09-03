Home UKGC issues new anti-fraud reminder to gaming operators

UKGC issues new anti-fraud reminder to gaming operators

ukgc new anti fraud reminder

The United Kingdom’s Gambling Commission (UKGC) has issued a reminder to gambling operators that incoming legislation has come into force, which aims to punish any failures to prevent fraud.

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) came into force on September 1, 2025, in Britain and has specific criteria that any major companies now need to address.

What is the ECCTA?

The ECCTA was created as part of a paper submission by the UK Law Commission in June 2022. It was developed to tighten the restrictions on large companies operating in the UK regarding fraud.

The main aim of the ECCTA was to make companies aware of their obligations to avoid any possible instance of fraud. The legislation describes the companies, which include major gaming operators, as potentially “criminally liable” if an example of fraud is discovered, and measures were not taken to avoid or safeguard against the instance.

In the statement released by the UKGC, it notes that “the Gambling Commission draws relevant licensees’ attention” to the ECCTA coming into force.

“Under the offence, an organisation may be criminally liable where an employee, agent, subsidiary, or other ‘associated person’ commits a fraud intending to benefit the organisation and the organisation did not have reasonable fraud prevention procedures in place,” said the statement.

UKGC keen on wholesale Gambling Act reform

We reported in July 2025 that the Gambling Act 2005 was under serious rethinking by the UKGC, with the body speaking at iGB Live about the outcomes of this work.

Helen Rhodes, Policy Director for the UK Gambling Commission, spoke at the event, saying that the regulator had a number of changes expected to come into force in the latter part of 2025. Rhodes referred to this raft of changes as a steady “drum beat of announcements.”

One of those changes is the requirement for gambling operators in the UK to set limits and ask consumers to do so actively.

Rhodes also mentioned a Financial Risk Assessments Pilot, which would be a way, she said, of “identifying customers who are both high-spending and who are in current significant or imminently worsening financial difficulties by flagging customers who are, for example, in significant or multiple arrears, defaults or bankruptcy.”

UKGC active in enforcement of regulations

As part of a three-year legal investigation, the Paris-based betting operator Soare has pleaded not guilty to charges laid down by the UKGC.

The sports wagering provider is under scrutiny by the regulator for breaching the current provisions of the Gambling Act 2025. Still, the French company has remained adamant that they are not at fault.

“The Commission has misunderstood our business and wrongly determined that gambling laws apply to Sorare. We cannot comment further whilst legal proceedings are underway.”

A date was set by the UKGC, with the body saying, “The matter has been adjourned for trial commencing 16 June 2025.” Still, the regulator has published no outcome or update on the Soare case since this date was set, as resolutions are generally posted to the UK watchdog’s site.

Featured image credit: Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

pagcor hacked list
PAGCOR states names on hacked NDRP is not a list of addicted gamblers
Sophie Atkinson
Paddy Power named official NFL sportsbook partner in UK and Ireland. Promo image showing NFL stars under logos of Paddy Power and NFL, with the words "Official Partner of the NFL"
Paddy Power named official NFL sportsbook partner in UK and Ireland
Suswati Basu
US urges Supreme Court to deny review in Maverick Gaming tribal case. Maverick Gaming logo on top of image of judge's gavel
US urges Supreme Court to deny review in Maverick Gaming tribal case
Suswati Basu
DNFS Sweden
Majority of Swedish betting takes place with licensed operators, says gambling authority
Rachael Davies
Norsk Tipping logo
Norwegian Lottery Authority slaps lottery operator with $4.5m fine after exposing flaw
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

pagcor hacked list
Gambling

PAGCOR states names on hacked NDRP is not a list of addicted gamblers
Sophie Atkinson44 minutes

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, known as PAGCOR, has clarified that a hacked list of names is not a list of gambling addicts. They say the National Database of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software