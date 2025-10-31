UK Gambling Commission suspends Spribe license amid hosting non-compliance and IP disputes

The United Kingdom’s Gambling Commission has paused Spribe OU’s operating license while it carries out a review under section 118(2) of the Gambling Act 2005. Spribe, which was founded in 2018, is a game provider known for creating crash games, a type of casino style title that the company says is now used by more than 4,500 operators around the world.

We have suspended the operating license of Spribe OÜ with immediate effect on grounds of suitability due to serious non-compliance with the hosting requirements of our licensing framework. To read more, visit our website 💻 https://t.co/2Hqejo3XRv pic.twitter.com/QLq2Ul8spd — Gambling Commission (@GamRegGB) October 30, 2025

Announcing the suspension, the regulator said that “the suspension of the software licence was necessary on grounds of suitability, due to serious non-compliance with the hosting requirements of our licensing framework.” It added that the Aviator operator has been “clearly communicated” that “all hosting activity must stop immediately unless and until a suitable hosting licence is obtained.”

The commission said it was following the legal framework that guides how these decisions are made. According to the regulator, “under Section 33 of the Gambling Act 2005, it is a criminal offence to provide facilities for gambling in Great Britain without a licence from the Gambling Commission, unless a specific exemption applies.”

Reaffirming its enforcement approach, the body stated that “the Gambling Commission takes a robust approach to unlicensed gambling activity and always expects the highest standards of compliance and integrity from its licensees.”

Officials also said they expect the company “to promptly notify any parties impacted by service disruptions and to ensure that all operations are halted in line with the conditions of their operating licence until further notice.”

The suspension “takes place immediately,” the commission confirmed.

Under the Gambling Act 2005, the commission can suspend an operating license if it believes the licensed activity is being run, or has been run, in a way that goes against the licensing objectives, if a license condition has been broken, or if the licensee is no longer considered suitable to carry out the licensed activities.

Spribe faces further challenges over its copyright

In October 2024, Aviator LLC challenged Spribe OU’s trademarks in the EU, saying the registrations were made in bad faith and that Spribe OU violated its copyright. This happened after Aviator LLC won a $330 million claim against the company and Flutter Entertainment-owned Adjarabet in Georgia’s Court of First Instance.

The dispute goes back to 2022 when all intellectual property tied to the Aviator trademark and logo was transferred from City Loft to Aviator LLC. The company says Spribe used the Aviator name and logo without permission, which led to the current legal battle.

In August, the Georgian court ruled in favor of Aviator LLC. It was the company’s first legal win in this conflict, and the court found that Spribe and Adjarabet had infringed on Aviator LLC’s trademarks and copyrights.

“The EUIPO action represents the logical continuation of this dispute following the court’s decision,” said Nikoloz Gogilidze, Managing Partner at Mikadze Gegetchkori Taktakishvili LLC, which represents Aviator LLC.

“Our client is strongly committed to aggressively protecting its IP rights worldwide. Hence, after obtaining the first victory in Georgia where the initial infringement took place, the next step is to challenge Spribe OU trademarks worldwide.”

ReadWrite has reached out to Spribe for comment.

Featured image: Spribe OU