Two women arrested for allegedly running a Sarasota gambling house

Two women have been arrested and charged with allegedly running an illegal gambling house in Sarasota.

Two women, 48-year-old Kelly A. Mallia and 62-year-old Valerie A. Mallia, were taken into custody by the Sarasota Sheriff’s Department on December 16. The arrest took place at the Paradise Arcade at 6030 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The operation took place after a search warrant was executed in collaboration with the Florida Gaming Control Commission. 81 slot machines were found at the arcade, which have now been seized by Commission agents, along with the cash inside them.

Next steps in the Sarasota investigation

The sheriff’s office also noted that the arcade had been served with a cease-and-desist letter earlier in the year. The women were charged with keeping a gambling house and owning or possessing slot machines. The first charge could result in up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, while the latter could result in 60 days in prison and fines of up to $10,000 per machine. Both women have been bonded out of the Sarasota County Jail.

“The slot machines are now securely stored as the investigation continues,” wrote the Sheriff’s department in the statement. “This operation follows a Cease-and-Desist letter issued earlier this year.

“SCSO and FGCC continue to shut down these illegal gambling establishments. If you have one, it would be a great time to close your business because you could be next!!”

There’s no word yet on when the next legal steps will take place. Such operations are far from uncommon in Florida, with authorities seizing more than 250 slot machines earlier this year and 147 machines just this month. Last month, the Florida Attorney General said publicly that he wants to increase the penalties faced by people involved in Illegal gambling operations.

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