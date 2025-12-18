Home Two women arrested for allegedly running a Sarasota gambling house

Two women arrested for allegedly running a Sarasota gambling house

Paradise Arcade, Sarasota

Two women have been arrested and charged with allegedly running an illegal gambling house in Sarasota.

Two women, 48-year-old Kelly A. Mallia and 62-year-old Valerie A. Mallia, were taken into custody by the Sarasota Sheriff’s Department on December 16. The arrest took place at the Paradise Arcade at 6030 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The operation took place after a search warrant was executed in collaboration with the Florida Gaming Control Commission. 81 slot machines were found at the arcade, which have now been seized by Commission agents, along with the cash inside them.

Sarasota Sheriff Mugshots
Image: Sarasota Sheriff Department

Next steps in the Sarasota investigation

The sheriff’s office also noted that the arcade had been served with a cease-and-desist letter earlier in the year. The women were charged with keeping a gambling house and owning or possessing slot machines. The first charge could result in up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, while the latter could result in 60 days in prison and fines of up to $10,000 per machine. Both women have been bonded out of the Sarasota County Jail.

“The slot machines are now securely stored as the investigation continues,” wrote the Sheriff’s department in the statement. “This operation follows a Cease-and-Desist letter issued earlier this year.

“SCSO and FGCC continue to shut down these illegal gambling establishments. If you have one, it would be a great time to close your business because you could be next!!”

There’s no word yet on when the next legal steps will take place. Such operations are far from uncommon in Florida, with authorities seizing more than 250 slot machines earlier this year and 147 machines just this month. Last month, the Florida Attorney General said publicly that he wants to increase the penalties faced by people involved in Illegal gambling operations.

Featured image: Google Maps

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Rachael Davies
Freelance Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

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