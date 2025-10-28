Truth Social to launch prediction markets with Crypto.com partnership through deal

Popular Search Terms

US President Donald Trump’s media company says it plans to add prediction markets to Truth Social through an exclusive partnership with Crypto.com’s Derivatives North America unit, which is a CFTC registered exchange and clearinghouse.

What is Trump’s new prediction market called?

According to both Trump Media and Technology Group Corp and Crypto.com, Truth Social will become the first social media platform to offer built in prediction market tools. The new feature, called Truth Predict, will let users trade contracts on political events, economic indicators, commodity prices, and major sports outcomes, all with real time pricing.

“We are thrilled to become the world’s first publicly traded social media platform to offer our users access to prediction markets,” said Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media in a press release.

He said the company aims to “create a new standard for access to prediction market platforms” and added, “For too long, global elites have closely controlled these markets – with Truth Predict, we’re democratizing information and empowering everyday Americans to harness the wisdom of the crowd, turning free speech into actionable foresight.”

The contracts will be offered through Crypto.com Derivatives North America, which the companies say will give Truth Social users a federally compliant way to make predictions on real world events.

“Prediction markets are poised to be a multi-deca-billion dollar industry,” said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. He said, “Crypto.com has quickly become one of the most trusted providers of prediction market services, and we’re thrilled to combine with Truth Social to support the world’s first prediction markets available from a social media platform.”

When will Crypto.com and Truth Social release Truth Predict?

Beta testing is expected to start on Truth Social soon, with a full US launch coming after that. Trump Media says it plans to expand the service worldwide once it meets all required regulations.

Users on Truth Social and on its streaming platform Truth Plus will be able to convert their reward gems into the Cronos digital currency, which they can then use to buy prediction contracts. This move builds on earlier deals between Trump Media and Crypto.com, including plans to create Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc., which is linked to a proposed business merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp.

Marszalek also promoted the partnership on X, writing, “Truth Social Launching Prediction Markets, powered by Crypto.com” and adding that integrating prediction markets with social media “will quickly expand this into a multi-deca-billion dollar industry” and allow Truth Social users to “trade contracts on everything from the Fed rates to football.”

The move is not all that surprising, since Trump had previously planned to nominate Brian Quintenz, a former Kalshi board member, to lead the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He withdrew the nomination last month.

Since then, the CFTC’s interim leadership has started speaking more positively about prediction markets, calling them an important new frontier. The agency also dropped its appeal in the Kalshi case and ended an investigation into Polymarket’s continued access for US users.

Adding to the momentum, Polymarket recently brought on Donald Trump Jr. as an adviser ahead of its planned return to the US. And earlier this year, Kalshi, Polymarket’s main US competitor, also added Trump Jr. as an adviser.

Featured image: Grok / Crypto.com / Truth Social

Suswati Basu
Suswati Basu

