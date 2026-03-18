Sports betting inside tribal casinos across North America is rising quickly, with more than 10 million wagers placed through tribal sportsbook networks during 2025, according to the 2026 Kambi Tribal Sports Betting Report.

The figures show tribal operators carving out a larger presence in the regulated wagering market as more properties expand sportsbook offerings and adopt new betting technology. Analysts say the numbers also reveal changing habits among bettors who increasingly favor faster and more flexible ways to place wagers.

Kambi data shows tribal sportsbook betting volume surpassing 10 million bets in 2025, with margins also climbing steadily. Credit: Kambi

Part of that momentum reportedly comes from new partnerships between tribal operators and sportsbook technology providers. Kambi, a major sportsbook platform supplier, has been increasing its footprint in tribal gaming through deals that allow casinos to launch or upgrade retail and digital sportsbook operations.

Kambi says that the partnerships give tribal casinos access to trading technology, odds services and betting interfaces that mirror what players already see at commercial sportsbooks, helping tribal venues compete more directly in the growing U.S. wagering market.

Self service kiosks reshape tribal sportsbooks floors

Inside casino sportsbooks, self service betting kiosks have become the dominant way players place wagers. In 2025, kiosks accounted for 89% of all bets at tribal sportsbooks, a sharp jump from 79% recorded in 2021. This reflects how many bettors now prefer quick, self directed betting rather than standing in line at a staffed counter. Kiosks make it easier to build parlays, browse betting markets and place multiple wagers in rapid succession.

Live betting is also becoming a central part of sportsbook activity. The number of wagers placed during games has climbed rapidly over the past several years. On property live bets rose 76% in 2023, followed by another 52% jump in 2024 and an additional 15% increase in 2025. Because these wagers are placed while games are unfolding, they create a steady stream of betting opportunities that keeps players engaged throughout entire events.

Kambi is pleased to announce an on-property sports betting partnership with 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in North Dakota.



Owned and operated by the Mandan, Hidasta and Arikara Nation, Kambi will replace 4 Bears Lodge and Casino's current third-party sports betting supplier, further… pic.twitter.com/edLFCS8VgN — Kambi (@KambiSports) February 23, 2026

Basketball generated the largest share of betting handle at tribal sportsbooks in 2025. Football ranked second, while baseball, soccer and ice hockey followed behind. Basketball’s year-round schedule and the constant flow of betting markets during NBA and college games help explain its strong position among sportsbook players.

Major sporting events still create the biggest spikes in wagering activity. Compared with 2024, betting handle at tribal sportsbooks climbed 38% during March Madness, increased 28% during the Super Bowl and rose 18% during the NBA Playoffs. These marquee events continue to attract both experienced bettors and casual fans placing occasional wagers.

At the same time, some tribal leaders are raising concerns about emerging competition from prediction markets that allow users to trade contracts tied to real world outcomes. Tribal gaming advocates warn that if those markets expand into sports related contracts without the same regulatory structure applied to sportsbooks, they could pose what some leaders describe as an existential threat to Indian gaming.

Featured image: Grok