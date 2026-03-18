Home Tribal sportsbooks see surge in betting as kiosks dominate activity

Tribal sportsbooks see surge in betting as kiosks dominate activity

Kambi data shows tribal sportsbook betting volume surpassing 10 million bets in 2025, with margins also climbing steadily. Interior of a modern sportsbook inside a casino featuring rows of illuminated self-service betting kiosks facing large screens displaying sports events and betting odds.

Sports betting inside tribal casinos across North America is rising quickly, with more than 10 million wagers placed through tribal sportsbook networks during 2025, according to the 2026 Kambi Tribal Sports Betting Report

The figures show tribal operators carving out a larger presence in the regulated wagering market as more properties expand sportsbook offerings and adopt new betting technology. Analysts say the numbers also reveal changing habits among bettors who increasingly favor faster and more flexible ways to place wagers.

Chart showing growth in bets on the Kambi tribal sportsbook network from 2022 to 2025, surpassing 10 million bets in 2025, alongside margin growth rising from about 7% in 2023 to over 10% in 2025.
Kambi data shows tribal sportsbook betting volume surpassing 10 million bets in 2025, with margins also climbing steadily. Credit: Kambi

Part of that momentum reportedly comes from new partnerships between tribal operators and sportsbook technology providers. Kambi, a major sportsbook platform supplier, has been increasing its footprint in tribal gaming through deals that allow casinos to launch or upgrade retail and digital sportsbook operations. 

Kambi says that the partnerships give tribal casinos access to trading technology, odds services and betting interfaces that mirror what players already see at commercial sportsbooks, helping tribal venues compete more directly in the growing U.S. wagering market.

Self service kiosks reshape tribal sportsbooks floors

Inside casino sportsbooks, self service betting kiosks have become the dominant way players place wagers. In 2025, kiosks accounted for 89% of all bets at tribal sportsbooks, a sharp jump from 79% recorded in 2021. This reflects how many bettors now prefer quick, self directed betting rather than standing in line at a staffed counter. Kiosks make it easier to build parlays, browse betting markets and place multiple wagers in rapid succession.

Live betting is also becoming a central part of sportsbook activity. The number of wagers placed during games has climbed rapidly over the past several years. On property live bets rose 76% in 2023, followed by another 52% jump in 2024 and an additional 15% increase in 2025. Because these wagers are placed while games are unfolding, they create a steady stream of betting opportunities that keeps players engaged throughout entire events.

Basketball generated the largest share of betting handle at tribal sportsbooks in 2025. Football ranked second, while baseball, soccer and ice hockey followed behind. Basketball’s year-round schedule and the constant flow of betting markets during NBA and college games help explain its strong position among sportsbook players.

Major sporting events still create the biggest spikes in wagering activity. Compared with 2024, betting handle at tribal sportsbooks climbed 38% during March Madness, increased 28% during the Super Bowl and rose 18% during the NBA Playoffs. These marquee events continue to attract both experienced bettors and casual fans placing occasional wagers.

At the same time, some tribal leaders are raising concerns about emerging competition from prediction markets that allow users to trade contracts tied to real world outcomes. Tribal gaming advocates warn that if those markets expand into sports related contracts without the same regulatory structure applied to sportsbooks, they could pose what some leaders describe as an existential threat to Indian gaming

Featured image: Grok

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Smartphone illustrating the tension between gambling warnings and betting promotions
Losses, Warnings and a DraftKings VIP Invitation
ReadWrite
Blank betting account statement with abstract financial charts on a dark editorial background
New York Sportsbook Transparency Bill Reaches Hochul
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of an algorithm targeting sportsbook customers predicted to lose more
Loss Predictions Shaped DraftKings’ Betting Promotions
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of Illinois lawmakers weighing repeal of a tax on sports wagering
Weaver Targets Illinois Levy on Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests
ReadWrite
FanDuel logo over the US Capitol as Congress scrutinizes its VIP sports betting program and gambling safeguards
Congress presses FanDuel again over VIP program and gambling safeguards concerns
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Editorial illustration of an NFL football balanced between traditional sportsbooks and prediction markets
News

Sportsbooks Retain Four-Fifths of Projected NFL Betting
ReadWrite3 hours

A new forecast projects that prediction markets could capture roughly 20% of all NFL betting activity this season, a sign of how quickly the event-contract sector has carved out space...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software