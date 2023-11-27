With digital transformation on all business forefronts, healthcare as an industry is no stranger to the benefits of owning a digital space and software. Many software development companies are building applications for health organizations such as hospitals, pharmacies, and other institutions while digitally transforming and reinventing patient healthcare and hospital administration. Healthcare companies are also slowly realizing the importance of owning and maintaining a digital space, thanks to its various benefits. These benefits include digitized patient records, customized patient interaction, tracking patient appointments, 24*7 assistance, lower administrative maintenance, and more.

With the rise of demand for healthcare development services, more and more software developers are turning to healthcare development. Today, more than 500,000 software development companies worldwide offer healthcare development services. This is the reason, search for a reliable healthcare development service provider and diligent software development company becomes a tiresome process. To help healthcare companies, we have curated a list of top healthcare development companies that have set a benchmark for quality software solutions.

List of Top 10 Healthcare Software Development Companies of 2023

Openxcell

Topping our list of leading healthcare development companies has to go to OpenXcell. Inception in 2009, the company has developed 1000+ software solutions. While the solutions are for various industries such as fintech, transformation and logistics, enterprise management, and more, its healthcare software solutions have garnered much attention. An application for Johns Hopkins and Waspito are two of its recently developed, very successful healthcare software. The company has catered to numerous clients globally and is often vouched for by them as one of the best companies delivering these services.

Another feature of the company that has helped it to rank first, is its team of expert tech mavens. It recruits only the best software engineers for healthcare development to build reliable, secure, and user-friendly solutions. The company encourages innovation by digitally transforming operational workflows, designing ergonomic customer experiences, and driving growth while maintaining consistency throughout your company.

Code and Theory

The next company on our list is Code and Theory. Code and Theory is a digital-first creative firm that designs and develops products and brand experiences across platforms. The company believes in the best combination of creativity and technology to develop software solutions that are customized to solve client problems. Their client roster includes names of big conglomerates such as CNN, Facebook, Google, J.P Morgan, and NBC. Known for crafting innovative end-to-end development processes, the company aims to pioneer software development. The company currently employs 500 strategists, technologists, designers, and content creators in offices across New York City, San Francisco, London, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Manila.

YML

YML is the next award-winning design and technology agency to make it to our list of healthcare developers. Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2009, YML firm is best known for building world-class digital products for Fortune 500 companies, unicorns, and newfound startups. These include clients such as Google, Paypal, Universal Music Group, and The Home Depot amongst others. The firm has garnered appreciation from Steve Jobs, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, ABC, and CNBC for its quality solutions and services. The company boasts a robust team of 400+ experienced designers, strategists, and software engineers around the world.

3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global has also made it to our list of leading healthcare development companies for its breakthrough software solutions that power digital businesses. Industry leaders in technology, media, and information services rely on 3Pillar as a creative partner for software product development. These solutions boost revenue growth and market share acquisition and encourage better client reach. With a focus on user experience design, software, and data engineering for mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies, as well as specialized product strategy and management, 3Pillar leverages a lean and agile methodology to develop value-generating digital solutions.

Credera

Next on the list, Credera is a full-service provider of software, UI/UX design, and management consultancy. Catering to Fortune 500 companies and their technological needs, Credera has successfully crafted innovative solutions to various commercial issues. Its end-to-end quality services cover all aspects, from strategy to execution, and are spread across 16 countries worldwide. Credera’s deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication towards complete customer satisfaction, is what makes it so popular amongst software developers and enterprises.

Method

A worldwide strategic design and digital product development firm, Method was founded in 2004. By designing experiences that change businesses and enhance lives, the company is adding value and making an impact one software solution at a time. It supports businesses as they expand and change, assisting them in finding new possibilities, lessening time to market, and spearheading their digital transformation process. Method as a software firm has collaborated via more than 60 development sites in 22 countries with Method’s parent businesses, GlobalLogic and Hitachi, to develop and expand digital solutions for our clients.

GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is also an excellent product development services leader of the Hitachi Group company that combines deep domain expertise and cross-industry experience to connect makers with markets worldwide. By amalgamating its experience in vertical industries and chip-to-cloud software engineering knowledge, GlobalLogic assists its customers in designing, developing, and implementing their next-generation products and digital experiences. It successfully employs cutting-edge goods and disruptive technologies and engages with clients by using strategic R&D as a tool for future management.

Luxoft

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), has also made it to our list. As a digital strategy and software engineering firm, Luxoft has been providing bespoke technology solutions that drive business change for customers the world over. Acquired by U.S. company DXC Technology in 2019, Luxoft has global operations in 44 cities and 21 countries with an international, agile workforce of nearly 18,000 people. The company is recognized for its engineering excellence and deep industry expertise, helping over 425 global clients innovate in the areas of automotive, financial services, travel and hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, media, and telecommunications.

Positive Thinking Company

Positive Thinking Company is an independent IT consultant and development firm with a global reach. With over 3,200 skilled tech workers stationed in over 32 countries around Europe, the USA, Asia, Australia, and Africa, the company has earned its way on this list for its quality solutions. The company is the technology branch of CBTW and uses a worldwide delivery approach to offer a broad range of end-to-end tech solutions. It has years of experience in software product engineering, security, cloud computing, data & analytics, hyper-automation, and digital workplaces. As the name suggests, Positive Thinking Company devotes its efforts to helping our colleagues reach their full potential as well as that of our clients by offering them an innovative work environment that fosters teamwork, creativity, and a positive outlook. It aims to achieve the greatest possible balance between risk, quality, affordability, and closeness thanks to our hybrid strategy, which uses both local and international delivery centers.

Customertimes Corp

Lastly, global consultancy and solutions company Customertimes is well-renowned and proficient in leveraging cutting-edge technological solutions to propel corporate success. As a digital transformation specialist, Customertimes Corp assists businesses in streamlining procedures, improving operations, and promoting expansion. The company helps businesses succeed long-term by providing continuing support, technology deployment, and strategic advice. Customertimes is a global trusted partner that approaches every project with a client-centric mindset and extensive industry knowledge.

Conclusion

Digital transformation is the next pitstop for healthcare companies. With the future going digital, it is only inevitable for healthcare companies to invest in healthcare applications and software development companies. Since the market is saturated with digital agencies providing these services, it often becomes tiresome for enterprises to understand which company suits them best. This list of leading healthcare development companies is for those healthcare enterprises looking for reliable healthcare application development services. Each company on the list has been vetted through the most stringent parameters and has set a benchmark for delivering quality services.

Featured Image Credit: Mikhail Nilov; Pexels; Thank you!