Red Cross and Tetris join forces to boost blood donations

The American Red Cross is celebrating Tetris‘s 40th anniversary by collaborating with the iconic game to inspire blood donors and fans to participate and help support those in need. The ultimate goal of the Red Cross is to ensure that hospital patients get the vital blood transfusions they require. The support of volunteer blood donors is vital. Without their selfless contributions, hospitals could face critical shortages.

To mark this special event, the charity is calling on donors to book their blood donation appointments between May 20 and June 9. Volunteers will receive an exclusive Tetris + Red Cross T-shirt, available while supplies last. In addition, anyone taking part will be automatically entered into a draw for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet the creator of Tetris, Alexey Pajitnov.

Help build the 🩸 supply, donation by donation! Donors critically needed. Come give blood by 6/9 & score an exclusive Tetris + Red Cross T-shirt, ltd qty. Plus get a chance at a NY trip for 2 to meet Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov. Book: https://t.co/ZAPlWX9yH6 (T&C; other entry) pic.twitter.com/fwsakbsGYH — CT Red Cross (@CTRedCross) June 3, 2024

“The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with a brand as iconic as Tetris to encourage the public to give blood, said Darren Irby, executive director of donors and sponsor marketing for the American Red Cross. “The cross-generational appeal of Tetris makes it a ‘perfect fit’ for us in helping to reach audiences young and more mature to encourage them to take action and roll-up a sleeve to help save lives.”

Pajitnov, who is a recent first-time blood donor, added: “I think it’s very important to not just talk about people united together and helping each other, but doing it with your real action, and that’s what I tried to do this time. So, play Tetris and donate blood!”

What is special about blood type O negative?

The Red Cross states that for patients requiring lifesaving blood transfusions, having the appropriate blood type readily available is crucial for their health. This is especially critical for those in urgent need of transfusions. Type O blood is normally both in short supply and in high demand at hospitals because it is the most common type and Type O negative blood can be used universally for emergency transfusions.

Blood cannot be manufactured and it has a limited shelf life, which means there has to be a constant supply. Administering the wrong type of blood can be fatal, hence a readily-stocked donor base is necessary. In the U.S., someone needs blood every two seconds to support treatments for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant recipients, and those fighting cancer, sickle cell disease, and other serious conditions.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Recently, the American convenience store chain 7-Eleven collaborated with Tetris to launch a merchandise line, featuring apparel and a handheld device with an officially licensed game.

Featured image: Canva