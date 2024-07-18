Tinder introduces AI-powered feature to give you your best profile image

Tinder has confirmed a new Photo Selector feature which will see a range of images selected for users to display on their profile.

The AI-powered tool is triggered by taking a selfie or uploading an existing photo from your camera roll and then Tinder will use biometrics to match the characteristics to the best of the photos stored on your phone.

Having already introduced Smart Photos, which uses an algorithm to show more users the best-received photos from your profile, the new feature is effectively an extension of this. Hopefully, it will lead to more desired interactions than the Swipe Right action that Tinder is renowned for.

The Match-owned dating app has tested Photo Selector since last August and it claims it is what its audience wants. A Tinder press release detailed that 68% of users intimated an AI-powered image selector tool would be useful, while 58% opined that it can be difficult to choose profile pictures.

Tinder states the new feature is based “what we’ve learned makes for a good profile photo like lighting, composition, and more,” while it automatically rejects group shots and any other images deemed unsuitable, like containing nudity or drug consumption.

Photo Selector will be introduced imminently in the US, ahead of a full global rollout in the coming weeks.

Tinder promises users are in total control

Faye Iosotaluno, Tinder CEO commented, “We’re proud to be the first dating app to roll out an AI tool that can make the profile-building experience significantly easier.” The thought process is that by spending less time deliberating over profile pics, users can put more effort into connecting with others.

Some users may have concerns over how safe the new feature is but Tinder insists you are still in control.

There is a direct reference to the feature operating “entirely on your device”, that it does not collect or store data anywhere else. Biometrics are used to match the first photo or selfie to what the toll finds on your camera roll but Tinder has stated the data is deleted once you exit the feature.

Earlier this year, Tinder added the ‘Share My Date” feature to boost its safety credentials, allowing users to let their loved ones know the date, time, and meeting location of plans made with a match online.

Image credit: Via Ideogram