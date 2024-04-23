Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Tinder’s new ‘Share My Date’ feature explained

Tinder’s new ‘Share My Date’ feature explained

TL:DR

  • Tinder introduces "Share My Date" safety feature.
  • Users can share date plans with friends and family via a link.
  • Links show limited profile info, driving potential new signups.

Tinder has announced a new safety feature called “Share My Date” which allows for one-click sharing of date plans with friends and family.

The new feature, which will be rolling out across the UK and other countries in the coming months, streamlines a process that Tinder data has found that 51% of its users do manually – sharing screenshots of dating profiles and date information.

Tinder’s chief marketing officer Melissa Hobley said: “At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all. Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honored dating ritual. Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part.”

How does Tinder’s Share My Date work?

Users will be able to send a link to anyone they choose to share dating info with. Alongside date information such as time and place, anyone with a Tinder account will be able to see the match’s profile but not interact with it in any way. People without accounts will be shown a limited, condensed version of the profile.

As well as satisfying users’ needs for safety and gossip, this feature has the bonus for Tinder of driving traffic. Showing limited profiles to people without accounts will work to increase new signups to the service for those curious enough.

Your match will not know that you’ve shared the link if you choose to do so. According to a statement from Tinder, “This feature is designed to simply share your date plans directly from the app” and streamline the process of taking screenshots of profiles.

Users can share a date plan with as many people as they like and can edit details such as time and location on their app. People with the link will then see the updated information. Links can be shared up to 30 days in advance and will expire after some has elapsed.

This move comes as part of an ongoing safety push by Tinder after they announced identity verification will be coming to some regions this year.

Andrea Simon, Director of the UK-based group End Violence Against Women Coalition welcomed the move:

“It’s essential dating apps such as Tinder take proactive action to address potential abuse. Dating apps are a really popular way for people to meet each other, but there is also a really worrying side to the way perpetrators are exploiting this to meet potential victims.

“Making it easier for users to share information about who they’re meeting is a welcome and overdue step in the right direction from an app that has for too long failed to build women’s safety considerations into the design of the services it profits richly from.”

Featured image credit: Tinder

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

Tinder’s new ‘Share My Date’ feature explained
Ali Rees
European Union launches another TikTok probe
Ali Rees
Black and white side profile headshot of Elon Musk. The background is coloured with an Australian flag behind him
Elon Musk clashes with Australia, branded an ‘arrogant billionaire’
Sam Shedden
What is Snapchat's My AI function and how to remove it for good. An illustration of Snapchat's mascot, Ghostface Chillah, depicted as a friendly ghost holding a speech bubble that reads, "Time for a break! I’m off Snapchat for now." The background features a complex pattern of blue digital circuitry, symbolizing the integration of advanced technology such as AI into the app. The image combines the iconic imagery of Snapchat with a representation of the digital technology powering its features.
What is Snapchat’s My AI and how to remove it for good
Suswati Basu
Telegram set to reach billion users in a year, founder says. An image of Pavel Durov, against a blue background with geometric shapes, including circles and a stylized paper plane which is a recognizable symbol of the messaging app Telegram. The individual appears to be in mid-speech, possibly during an interview or announcement, as indicated by the earpiece and microphone. The image's accompanying text suggests that this person is discussing the significant growth of the messaging platform, predicting that Telegram will reach a billion users within a year.
Telegram set to reach billion users in a year, founder says
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of one of the new areas in Genshin Impact 4.6
Gaming

Genshin Impact 4.6 - release date, how to pre-install, download size and downtime
Paul McNally1 min

The latest version of Genshin Impact will soon be upon us - tomorrow in fact (April 24th) and as ever there will be a period of downtime for maintenance, which...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.