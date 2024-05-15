Languagesx
Assassin's Creed Shadows' first trailer confirms dual protagonists

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ first trailer confirms dual protagonists

The two protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows
tl;dr

  • Next game in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise launches in November
  • Players will act as two characters, one Japanese, another African
  • Gameplay still hasn’t been shown, but the CG trailer still is a treat for fans.

The next Assassin’s Creed title was shrouded in mystery for some time. Despite the teaser suggesting that it would be set in Japan and leaks alluding to a female protagonist, there hasn’t been much official information out in the wild. Now, however, Ubisoft has released the first trailer for the game, confirming various fan theories and more.

The first fully-fledged Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer debuted on May 15, showcasing a rather pretty CG look at what you can expect from the highly anticipated stealth game.

It focuses on the two main characters – Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful African samurai of historical legend. Both of these need to work in tandem to push back against the greedy, power hungry Emperors and bring peace back to Japan.

While it’s not made exactly clear how the dual protagonist system works, the description of the trailer states that there will be “intertwined stories”, potentially alluding to character switching at certain moments rather than one mission here, one mission there for each.

Prior Assassin’s Creed titles have been known to have two protagonists but with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018) for example, you chose the male or female version at the start and had to play as this throughout the whole game. Shadows definitely won’t be this but again, it is unclear how it will work as of right now.

Since this was the first real trailer there wasn’t really an expectation of gameplay but what we do know is that the experience is almost ready to play thanks to its release date of November 15, 2024. What’s more, pre-orders are available right now if you want to secure your copy and nab some extra bonuses at the same time.

These extra bonuses might be needed too since the most recent leak is that the game will have a form of paid battle pass system that almost all battle royale games have these days. Considering Shadows is a single-player experience, this has been met with significant push back, so if it does come to fruition, you may have to drop the big bucks for fancy in-game cosmetics.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

