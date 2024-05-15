Single-player game Assassin’s Creed Shadows will have mini Battle Passes, fans unhappy

We heard this week that Assassin’s Creed Red – the latest upcoming game in the series had finally had its Red codename updated to its brand new title, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

More information is beginning to bubble to the surface now and InsiderGaming’s Tom Henderson has posted on X that the game will have a series of mini Battle Passes called, Projects where the player will be able to unlock cosmetics.

Now as Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a single-player game, unlike in games such as Fortnite, nobody else can see what you look like, rendering cosmetics as the ultimate vanity item.

We also do not know (well, I think we do really) whether these Projects will cost money. They could even go down the Helldivers 2 Warbond method of giving a free pass to go at and having a couple of Premium tiers where they hide the good stuff. This would be better for players, but probably the more unlikely scenario.

Henderson’s post read, “I can’t remember where I said this before, but in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (via Infinity), there are mini Battle Passes called “Projects”. Each project has 20 levels where you can unlock cosmetics.

Three of them are called:

– The Hidden Network

– The Last Ronin

– In The Shadows”

The replies were not kind towards Ubisoft with a variety along the same theme. Here are some of the best ones.

“Ubisoft has gotten so good at making sure I will never give them my money”

“My goodness, this sounds like an absolute nightmare lol. Hopefully, it entails buying some sort of in-game currency so that nerds can find exploits that enable you to get them for free (like Avengers before it shut down).”

“…in a single-player game. This is why I only buy their games on deep deep discounts now. If I buy them. The quality of their games for the last 10 years has also been questionable.”

“I don’t like where this is going”

The last comment there perhaps sums up many feelings about the industry at large right now. We will bring you more news on how these work and fit in with the new Infinity hub system when we have further info.