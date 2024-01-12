Tekken 8 gears up for impending launch with new trailer

The launch of Tekken 8 gets ever closer and fight fans cannot wait. We had the game earmarked in our ones to watch out for this year feature just after Christmas and now the character drops are becoming more and more regular, and excitement is mounting.

Bandai Namco released another trailer today, this time showcasing the character of Alisa, who will be one of the 32 characters playable at launch, and, quite possibly one of the more popular to play.

As you can see from the trailer the fight and cut-scene graphics are next-level excellent and Tekken 8 certainly looks like it will live up to it’s promise as one of the best fighting games in a long time.

The game’s new single-player mode allows you to create your own fighting avatar and embark upon what the game is calling your “Tekken life.”

With this avatar you journey across the game world as the story unfolds, starting off gently at first learning the ropes as the difficulty gradually ramps up. This mode will hopefully make the fighting game genre more accessible, as it currently tends to be a sit-down and bang all the buttons quickly if you are a newbie, and that can get boring rapidly.

The stages in Tekken 8 also feature a level of destructibility, no longer are they just seemingly backgrounds that play no part in the action. Some of this stuff is very smashable indeed!

When is Tekken 8 available?

Tekken 8 will launch on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox on 26th January. Pre-orders with bonus content are available now.

Tekken – Iron Fist in Japanese first appeared in the arcade and on the PlayStation in 1994. Besides the numbered releases we have also had Tekken Tag Tournament, Tekken Dark resurrection and Tekken Tag Tournament 2 in the series.