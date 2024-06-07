Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Swapping EAFC for UFL this weekend? Here are all the licensed teams and players in the game

Swapping EAFC for UFL this weekend? Here are all the licensed teams and players in the game

A UFL football shirt

Here comes a new challenger. Okay, so wrong game genre but that’s a bit what it feels like when the football game backed by the likes of Ronaldo steps out of the shadows to take on EA FC and eFootball, alongside whatever new FIFA game 2K eventually gets around to announcing.

It may have celeb soccer star backers but one thing that it does not have much of is official licenses. Gone are the days in the 80s when you could just use footballer’s names and clubs with no legalities to worry about.

We live in a time of Munchicester United and Birmingham Villa, captained by none other than Marco Tashford and Phil Cortinahoe.

And that could be a problem for some. My kid is already moaning about it, and while the game will hopefully bring a fresh take and (controversially) actually make videogame soccer about the game instead of monetized trading cards again it could still put some off.

Having said that UFL does have some official licences. Ronaldo is obviously in there, and so is Kevin DeBruyne. Just he will be providing assists for Earlish Harbinger.

Let’s see what other licenses we can expect when the three-day day open-beta goes live.

Licensed Stadiums

You may be used to playing in the Theatre of Dreams in EAFC (hopefully when it’s not raining) but in UFL we get a stadium from YouTube soccer team #Hashtag United.

There are some proper stadiums in there as well including the London Stadium – site of the 2012 Olympics and home of West Ham United, who are also one of the licensed teams.

Time for a list:

  • Borussia-Park (Borussia Monchengladbach)
  • Donbas Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)
  • Estadio do Redentor (Generic)
  • Hashtag United Arena (Hashtag United)
  • Jose Alvalade Stadium (Sporting Lisbon)
  • London Stadium (West Ham United)
  • Louis II Stadium (Monaco)
  • Tupras Stadyumu (Besiktas)

Licensed players

Player likenesses are neither here nor there more me, even most of the EAFC ones, while recognizable are hardly perfect. Here are some of the names we have so far.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)
  • Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli)
  • Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

As you can see from the ZInchenko image they are no worse than any others we have seen.

Licensed teams

There are six confirmed teams at this stage, but remember we are still only at the beta stage so more are likely to be added before the game launches.

  • Besiktas
  • Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Monaco
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • West Ham United

So as you can see UFL isn’t flush with star names, teams, and venues but will it matter? It’s always a bit odd when licensed teams come up against made-up ones so if that bothers you it could be an issue. Hopefully, though the gameplay shines through.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Pepsi Hulk Xbox console
Xbox console found in charity thrift store could be worth thousands
Brian-Damien Morgan
UFL global release times
What time does the UFL Open Beta start?
Paul McNally
A UFL football shirt
Swapping EAFC for UFL this weekend? Here are all the licensed teams and players in the game
Paul McNally
Artwork from Hogwarts Legacy depicting a player standing in the foreground with Hogwarts in the background
How to use Photo Mode in Hogwarts Legacy
Paul McNally
a player character in Cyberpunk 2077 brandishes a shotgun across his shoulders while wearing a yellow, open-collar jacket, black t-shirt, and punk haircut and beard.
Why doesn’t Cyberpunk 2077 have a New Game Plus mode? CD Projekt developer explains
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Pepsi Hulk Xbox console
Gaming

Xbox console found in charity thrift store could be worth thousands
Brian-Damien Morgan40 mins

A rare Pepsi Hulk Xbox console found in a United Kingdom charity thrift store could be worth thousands. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) was the fortunate recipient of this green-themed...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.