After a tricky first season for EA FC, now it has Ronaldo breathing down its neck – How to play the UFL open beta

Losing, or giving away the FIFA branding depending on who you speak to was always going to be a test for the world’s most popular football game. EA FC 24, ergo FIFA 23 has gas issues throughout its inaugural season including bugs and errors and just a lot of people complaining that it’s not as good as FIFA was. Whether that is all in the mind or not, it is nothing compared to the traumas Konami had when it first launched the appalling first year of eFootball, something it is still trying to recover from.

So whether there is a gap in the wall for a cheeky competitor is unclear, but with rumors that 2K is going to announce the acquisition of the FIFA license any time now we also have UFL on the horizon – the Ronaldo (R7, not R9 if you go into for that sort of thing) backed underdog that he has apparently put $40 million of his own cash into. Now as much as that is like me throwing in a tenner, it still brings a celebrity endorsement we haven’t seen before.

So what is it? Come and have a look

What is UFL?

UFL is a free-to-play competitor to EA FC and eFootball created by Cyprus-based Strikerz. It’s been in development for about eight years and was first announced in 2021.

It’s been oh so quiet though but now after being in closed testing since the end of last year it is ready to come out of the changing rooms and head down the tunnel for a three-day open beta this weekend. That’s June 7-9th to you and me.

The game is said to match based on ability but we don’t really know how that works, hopefully, some factors will become more obvious after the Open Beta.

How to play the UFL Open Beta

The test period starts on June 7th but you can download UFL in advance and make Ronaldo proud by heading to the the Xbox or Playstation Store and downloading it. We will have more on UFL once we have given it a run-out.