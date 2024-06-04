Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home After a tricky first season for EA FC, now it has Ronaldo breathing down its neck – How to play the UFL open beta

After a tricky first season for EA FC, now it has Ronaldo breathing down its neck – How to play the UFL open beta

A render from UFL

Losing, or giving away the FIFA branding depending on who you speak to was always going to be a test for the world’s most popular football game. EA FC 24, ergo FIFA 23 has gas issues throughout its inaugural season including bugs and errors and just a lot of people complaining that it’s not as good as FIFA was. Whether that is all in the mind or not, it is nothing compared to the traumas Konami had when it first launched the appalling first year of eFootball, something it is still trying to recover from.

So whether there is a gap in the wall for a cheeky competitor is unclear, but with rumors that 2K is going to announce the acquisition of the FIFA license any time now we also have UFL on the horizon – the Ronaldo (R7, not R9 if you go into for that sort of thing) backed underdog that he has apparently put $40 million of his own cash into. Now as much as that is like me throwing in a tenner, it still brings a celebrity endorsement we haven’t seen before.

So what is it? Come and have a look

What is UFL?

UFL is a free-to-play competitor to EA FC and eFootball created by Cyprus-based Strikerz. It’s been in development for about eight years and was first announced in 2021.

It’s been oh so quiet though but now after being in closed testing since the end of last year it is ready to come out of the changing rooms and head down the tunnel for a three-day open beta this weekend. That’s June 7-9th to you and me.

The game is said to match based on ability but we don’t really know how that works, hopefully, some factors will become more obvious after the Open Beta.

How to play the UFL Open Beta

The test period starts on June 7th but you can download UFL in advance and make Ronaldo proud by heading to the the Xbox or Playstation Store and downloading it. We will have more on UFL once we have given it a run-out.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Ikora in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Destiny 2: This version is no longer available error explained and potential fixes
Jacob Woodward
A render from UFL
After a tricky first season for EA FC, now it has Ronaldo breathing down its neck – How to play the UFL open beta
Paul McNally
faravid is planning an attack or honorable ac valhalla dialogue options
AC Valhalla: Faravid is honorable or Faravid is planning an attack options explained
Jacob Woodward
In a scene from Tekken 8, a fighter clasps his hands, with electrical currents rippling around him, as he prepares for a bout
Tekken director remains intrigued by Waffle House as a fight stage
Owen Good
Two plays casually playing magic
Wizards of the Coast advertises for AI role, deepening the disconnect with fans 
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ikora in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Gaming

Destiny 2: This version is no longer available error explained and potential fixes
Jacob Woodward36 mins

Since most games of today are getting consistent updates, whether that’s to battle bugs, provide new content, or tweak current mechanics, you’ll have to keep an eye out for when...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.