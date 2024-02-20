EAFC players in uproar as previously free ‘loyalty packs’ now cost full price, the only surprise is people are surprised

‘You get nothing in this world for free’ my mum used to say, well it appears in some form or other my mother now works for Electronic Arts and has pointed out the error of its ways in previously giving packs for player loyalty away for free. Ridiculous concept.

Well, no more and the players are angry. Signing into EA’s ever-popular football cash-grab for several days running used to come with a bonus of a free ‘loyalty pack’. Now this has been replaced with a ‘Packs For You’ section in Ultimate(ly going to cost you a fortune) Team where loyalty packs still appear, but the kicker is, they now cost the same as a normal pack in the game. Real money, not just your time.

A post on X from the official EAFCDirect account said: “Starting today, you may notice a new “Packs For You” section in the #FC24 Ultimate Team Store.

This new section will include packs that are specific to your Ultimate Team journey, based on common factors, like playing Ultimate Team for a certain number of days.

Each “Pack For You” pack description will include information to explain why that pack is appearing, with a “Pack for You” being made available to all players when they reach the same milestone.”

“So we have to play more to give you more money?”

Fans’ reaction was understandably instant and harsh. The post has now had added reader context added to it, something that usually only happens to the most controversial of fake news, saying, “They aren’t rewards, as you have to pay full price to open these packs. This system used to be free.”

The comments underneath were equally damning of the move.

“Shameless”

“Next year in EAFC Congratulations you’re 2-0 up in the first half !! For only 2000 FP we’ll let you play the 2nd half too!”

“Imagine charging your community $30 for being loyal towards your finished game 😭😭”

“So we have to play more to give you more money??”

And it goes on. This feels as though it could be something that would generate a “We hear you” type backtrack from a company, but, well it’s EAFC/FIFA so breath will not be held here.