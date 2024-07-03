Super Mario ice cream arrives as Nintendo colab with Baskin Robbins

Super Mario and Baskin Robbins have teamed up to bring the ice cream of gaming dreams to Japanese stores.

Since their debut in the mid-1980s, Mario and Luigi have been a beloved part of the gaming world, bringing charm to hundreds of collaborations. Now those Japanese summer days and nights will be festooned with the pipe-plunging Italian plumbers for a limited time.

Super Mario ice cream comes to Japan

The frozen treat brand will run the Nintendo-themed collab across Japan until July 31 this summer. Baskin Robins posted the collaboration across their social media channels:

Flavors include the Super Mushroom Cola Float, Superstar Double Grape, and even pipe-themed containers for the frozen wares. Other items include question block boxes, a 3D Luigi’s Mansion ice cream cake, and a Super Mario Variety Box in a four, six, eight, or twelve-piece edition.

Baskin Robins also promoted the limited-time collaboration across their YouTube channel, showing off more of the Mario-themed deserts:

Super Mario no stranger to collaborations

Bedsheets, fancy dress costumes, LEGO, and more have had their adventures emblazoned over a retail item. To boost sales, celebrate their legendary status as gaming icon royalty, and make a coin or two in the process.

The Mario X LEGO collaboration has been fruitful for the brickmaker. Over the past few years, a range of building toys have been released, and as we reported, more are set to be available in his stores later this summer. Including:

Soda Jungle Maker Set, which includes a pink Shy Guy, a Wriggler, and a Pirhana Plant

Goombas’ Playground, which includes three Goombas

The Bowser Express Train, which is a train set that has a Hammer Bro and several other characters

King Boo’s Haunted Mansion, featuring King Boo and his mansion

Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle, which has a catapult and a Chain Chomp

Gaming royalty Sonic is also involved in the LEGO collaboration, and the speedy electric hedgehog will have his own playsets for fans to put together.

Both gaming icons have started to take over the gaming cinematic universe. The Super Mario Bros. movie was a box office hit, and Sonic’s next film installment is hitting theatres in December.

Fans of Sonic can also get their hands on the Sonic X Shadow Collectors Edition, which will also be exclusive to Japanese stores. The bundle of gaming items includes a 12 cm Shadow figure, a 5 cm keychain with a Sonic and Shadow shoe, stickers, and an art book of the game.

Image: BR.