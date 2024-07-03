Languagesx
What's in the Sonic x Shadow Generations special edition?

Sonic x Shadow Generations collectors edition brings the value

The Sonic x Shadow Generations collectors’ edition brings the value with a reasonably priced figure for the series.

Sega announced the collection earlier last month but was yet to add an opportunity for US fans of the superfast hedgehog to buy the collectors edition.

Sonic x Shadow Generations gets a price

The collectors edition will only be available through the Japanese store, so the only tag we have to go on is the converted pre-tax price:

  • Standard edition: 6,589 yen, which is around $40
  • Digital Deluxe Edition: 7,689 yen, which is around $45
  • Collector’s Edition: 12,969 yen, which is around $80

Standard edition

The basic deal with the base game and those pre-ordering will get a bonus Sonic Adventure Skin and three Sonic the Hedgehog original stickers (Japan physical edition only).

Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital Deluxe buyers will receive the base game and gain access to the Digital Deluxe Season Pass. An additional character skin and level for Shadow (releasing Winter 2024), Terios Skin, Extra BGM Pack, Skill Points (for SONIC GENERATIONS), and the digital version of the art book and soundtrack. Pre-order bonuses include the Sonic Adventure Skin.

Collectors Edition

The collector’s edition, which costs $80 plus, features a 12 cm Shadow figure, a 5 cm keychain with a Sonic and Shadow shoe, stickers, and an art book of the game.

The collector’s edition will have an exclusive pre-order bonus Sonic Adventure Skin (in-game), and players can get a three-day head start on the game with 72 hours of early accesss — but not for the Nintendo Switch version.

SEGA has tried to promote Shadow, who will debut in the next installment of the Sonic cinematic universe. The game’s publisher has pushed the title alongside the classic Sonic tales, saying, “All-new collection that includes SONIC GENERATIONS, which unites Classic and Modern Sonic in a journey through time and iconic Sonic worlds!”

The game launches Oct. 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Image: SEGA.

 

 

