Strap your Quest on tightly, Metal: Hellsinger is going to get you headbanging in VR

The multi-award-winning rhythm shooter, Metal: Hellsinger is being rebuilt for VR and will arrive this year for Quest 2, Quest 3, PCVR, PSVR2, and Quest Pro.

The original version which had you “slaying to the beat” of the pounding metal music, timing your demon-killing gunshots to the rhythm of the drum garnered over three million players as it smashed its way to 96% positive rating on Steam when it was released.

A VR incarnation has been highly requested by the community and the VR version includes the game’s legendary original score, with artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and more.

“Metal: Hellsinger in VR is a match made in heaven, or should I say hell,” said Funcom’s Chief Marketing Officer, Erling Ellingsen. “Even when we were working on the original, we fantasized about how thrilling it would be to play in VR and many fans have been saying the same. Now that fantasy is coming true and there is no doubt: slaying demons to the rhythm of epic metal tracks, all in full-motion immersive VR, is just as incredible as we imagined it.”

VR and Metal: Hellsinger could be a match made in heaven, especially with the Quest 3 performing so well – yeah the music will certainly not be to anyone’s taste, but if the idea of a sort of rhythmic Doom aesthetic appeals then this will definitely be worth keeping an eye out for. The VR version is being handled by Lab42 who have previously worked on Crusader Kings III (hey, it’s all games right?) and Forza Motorsport.

Metal: Hellsinger VR comes to Meta Quest 2 & 3, Meta Quest Pro, PS VR 2, and Steam in 2024 – nothing more specific than that, and can be wishlisted now.