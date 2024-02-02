Quest 3 drives huge quarterly revenue of over $1 billion for Meta’s Reality Labs

Meta’s Quest 3 headset had a strong Q4 last year. At stages over the holiday period, it was outselling Sony’s PSVR2 by 30 units to one on Amazon in the run-up to Christmas, and this has helped Meta Reality Labs, the division behind the Quest 3 and Ray-Ban smart glasses, to post its highest-ever quarterly revenue,

In the Q4 earnings call, UploadVR states that Meta reported $1.07 billion in quarterly revenue for Reality Labs.

Meta CFO Susan Li said to investors that the record levels of revenue were “driven by Quest 3 sales during the holiday season”

At the same time, however, Meta Reality Labs also reported its highest quarterly costs at $5.72 billion, indicating a $4.65 billion quarterly loss. Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has previously told investors according to UploadVR, that he does not expect Reality Labs to turn a profit until the 2030s.

The Quest 3 continues to plow a lonely furrow for standalone VR at this quality and price point, with the subsidized hardware at a similar price point to the PSVR2 but without needing the additional PlayStation 5 expense on top.

The Meta Quest 3 can be used standalone and requires no room sensors, meaning it can be taken anyway, and despite average battery life has become a huge hit with embracers of virtual reality technology.

The Quest 3 can also be hooked up to a PC to provide VR compatibility with more and more games, and a recent mod opened up the world of just about any game coded in Unreal Engine to be able to be played through the Quest 3 hardware.

While VR continues to search for a killer game to take it to the masses, the ability for gamers to play more of their favorite games in the ecosystem should help further its popularity,