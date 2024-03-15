Subscribe
Stop! Step away from Minecraft. Do not update it by order of Mojang

An image of the Minecraft Hogwarts build
TL:DR

  • Mojang warns players not to update Minecraft through the Xbox app on PC to avoid the risk of losing their worlds.
  • Players are advised to run the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC before installing any Minecraft updates to prevent this issue.

Minecraft devs Mojang has urged players not to update their Minecraft games for fear of losing all their worlds in what is a pretty major big deal when you think some people have been creating their worlds, for like, oooh, ten years or so.

Mojang, who today also launched the Minecraft Marketplace monthly subscription, posted the following message on its official Mojang Status X account:

“Do not update Minecraft through the Xbox app on PC. If you do, your worlds may be lost. We recommend that you run the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC before installing the Minecraft update.”

This is all well and good, as long as you actually see this post, which is on an ancillary account on X before pushing the update button in your Game Pass app and potentially crying yourself to sleep for the rest of your days.

A further post on the linked Microsoft support page states:

“Do not download the recent update for Minecraft through the Xbox app for PC.

If you do, your worlds may be lost. We recommend that you run the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC in the Xbox app on PC before installing the Minecraft update. Using this tool updates the Gaming Services to version 19.87.13001.0, which will avoid the update error. Below are instructions on running the tool;

  • Launch the Xbox app on PC.
  • Click your Profile picture.
  • Click on Support.
  • Click on Gaming Services Repair Tool
  • Click on Start Troubleshooting.

For more information about this tool, see our support article here: Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC.

A further issue is that the Xbox App will probably try to automatically update the game for you, regardless of whether you are even in the building so this could be a blocky disaster.

There is no indication as yet as to what the problem is, but Minecraft is not the first game to suffer save game issues this year, with Baldur’s Gate 3 players also losing hours of gameplay due to save game corruption.

