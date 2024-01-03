Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox is still risky – Larian offers new workaround for save game bug

Game of the Year Baldur’s Gate 3 is still causing huge headaches for Xbox players as save games with potentially hundreds of hours of play continue to vanish due to a firmware bug in the console that makes it believe the save has been uploaded into the cloud, when in fact it hasn’t completed.

Before Christmas players got advice on how to mitigate the issue by leaving consoles turned on and various other bits of voodoo, but the problem persists and the ball seems to very definitely be in Microsoft’s court as the issue is Xbox-related rather than BG3.

Having said that, players are annoyed that a game billed as the best of 2023 remains beset with such a fundamental bug and many other full-price games might not get the same grace when it comes to 10/10 scores from reviewers.

Developer Larian Studios posted on X to say that work on the solution has been delayed by Microsoft working at lower capacity during the holidays, something which, once again, will not have gone down well.

The statement says: “We’re aware that there is a save issue on Xbox that continues to linger throughout the holidays. It occurs when exiting the game after saving. The game thinks the save was successful but due to a firmware issue, the save file is not fully committed to disk yet.

Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working on it but obviously, during the holidays everyone is working at lower capacity so it may take a while before a proper fix becomes available.”

It continues, “We completely understand that losing progress is frustrating, and unacceptable. We’re doing everything we can to ensure this problem – which we understand is unique – is resolved as quickly as possible, and we’ll keep you up to date with progress.”

How to fix the BG3 save game bug on Xbox

The new workaround if you want to avoid the Baldur’s Gate 3 save game bug is as follows:

Create a Larian account at https://larian.com/account. Go to the options menu from the main menu. Under gameplay, activate cross-saves, linking your Larian and Xbox accounts. From now on, your last 5 saves will automatically be uploaded to the Larian servers. It is important that you do not exit the game before the upload is finished. The upload is finished when the message “Syncing cloud save” is no longer visible. If the firmware bug occurs, you will need to re-activate the cross-save functionality in the options screen. This will give you access to the save games that were successfully uploaded.

Featured Image: Larian Studios