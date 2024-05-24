Languagesx
Stellar Blade developers adds Boss Challenge mode and other content in patch update

Stellar Blade screenshot of new Boss Challenge
TL:DR

  • Introduces Boss Challenge, where players face 19 bosses and analyze battle data for progression.
  • Players unlock Neurolink Suit for completing all bosses on normal or higher difficulty.
  • New Nano Suits like White and Black Kunoichi added along with general improvements.

A new patch update has been brought to Stellar Blade this Friday (May 24) which includes a whole lot of new-ness like challenges, suits, and improved convenience features.

The changes come just a month after the game was initially released on April 24, with this being the debut from South Korea-based Shift Up.

Stellar Blade is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and is an action-adventure video game where players take command of the protagonist Eve as she aims to save humanity from a relentless war.

The director of Shift Up, Kim Hyung Tae, has written in a PlayStation Blog that “Eve’s mission is far from over, and we at Shift Up are working to make Stellar Blade shine ever brighter.”

With that, several updates have come to fruition for players to sink their teeth into from this week onwards.

What’s in the Stellar Blade patch update?

The ‘Boss Challenge’ has been added which pits the player against the 19 bosses from the base game, with the aim being to outwit enemies and brutalize them.

Progression in the challenge requires battle data from bosses that have been previously defeated and bosses can be fought on the hard difficulty setting too.

Once the challenge has been completed, the battle data will be automatically analyzed. This will include metrics like battle time, number of perfect parries and dodges, consumable usage, and more.

If all of the bosses are completed on the normal difficulty level or higher, players will be rewarded with the Neurolink Suit for Eve.

Screenshot of Eve in Stellar Blade wearing Neurolink Suit

Other Nano Suits have been added within the patch update too, including the White Kunoichi and the Black Kunoichi.

General improvements have been made as well and an option to always show the compass in the HUD is being added by developers.

If players switch to ranged attack mode and switch back while locked on to an enemy, this will automatically lock on to the enemy again.

All Stellar Blade PlayStation 5 users will be able to relish in the new updates from today, May 24.

Featured Image: Via the PlayStation Blog

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

