Steam Spring Sale incoming – what should you look out for?

In a little over a week, the gaming platform Steam is set to launch its summer sale. Between March 14 to 21, the Steam Spring Sale brings some of the best deals outside of the games discounted in late fall and winter.

It can be hard to predict which major titles will see a dip in price, but knowing when to hop on to take advantage of the price slashes gives gamers a chance to pick up some gems after the busy and costly winter months.

Steam sale

The spring, summer, autumn, and winter sales run by the gaming platform are the most anticipated outside of the monthly genre-based deals and the “spotlight deals” that pop up on the digital storefront. Steamdb has a handy countdown clock that lets us know in real-time when to hop on to the sales.

As we reported last month, Steam noted that 500 games on the platform raked in over $ 3 million in sales over 2023. This annual summary conducted by the sales front is a great way to dig deeper into how the promoted games get the limelight and some handy tools to take into account when making a purchase.

We have found that one of the best ways to check out the games that are performing well on Steam is the handy ‘Steam Charts‘ section of the site.

This shows in real-time the figures of the total players online and the all-time concurrent player count, which currently stands at an impressive 34,629,533 figure.

This section also shows the top-selling and most played games according to the analytical data collected by the sales platform. It is a great indicator of the newest games doing well as the weekly, monthly, and yearly top games are sectioned off.

Helldivers 2 for example has been dominating the sales charts by becoming Sony’s best-ever launch on Steam, but gamers hoping to grab a copy of the shooter should use the charts as a way to find the official game. As we reported a number of scammers were masquerading as the official title to leech off the bug-blasting co-op game’s success.

Some games may remain pricey at the moment, but a quick cross-reference with the upcoming Steam sale could bag a digital detective a few gems.

Last year we saw the Steam Spring Sale throw up some great offers, and we hope we get a launch video in the same vein too:

Games like Deep Rock Galactic and Dying Light 2: Stay Human were discounted amongst a heap of other great gaming titles.

We reported on the recent Women’s Day sale that Steam is running as a 10-day-long event and picked out the choice gaming titles that players can pick up at a lower price than usual.