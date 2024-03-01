Steam launches Women’s Day sale – what’s worth getting?

Steam has launched a 10-day-long Women’s Day sale featuring reductions on games by women-led studios. Now, while you may not be aware of exactly what studios are led by women, you will certainly have heard of some of the games on offer.

At the moment it may seem as though Steam is merely leaping from one sale to the next, there certainly seems to be a lot of events happening at the start of 2024, but if it gives you a chance to add to your Library and save a little bit of cash in the meantime, we are all for it.

Let’s dive in and see what kinds of games are on offer here. Note – it’s worth noting that at the time of writing, many of the games on the sale page are not actually showing a price reduction. We assume that is just Steam catching up with itself, so maybe hang on for an hour or two. They are probably still busy trying to deal with all the earlier Helldivers 2 fakes that scammers were selling earlier.

Best games to buy in Steam’s Women’s Day Sale

1 – Unpacking

Unpacking has been around since 2021 and is one of the most relaxing, chill games you can get your hands on. The premise is simple, you have moved house and you have to unpack the boxes and put stuff away. Sounds crazy? Give it a go, you won’t put it down.

Developer: Witch Beam

Steam Description:

Unpacking is a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking.

2 – Inkulinati

This was a big hit when it first landed on Xbox Game Pass as early Access, but it finally made a v1 release just over a week ago. It’s unique style with hand-drawn art makes it unlike anything else you will play.

Developer: Yaza Games

Steam Description:

Inkulinati is a turn-based strategy game straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog’s sword. Become a master of the Living Ink, build your own bestiary, defeat medieval superstars and collect perks to unleash hidden powers.

3 – Cult of the Lamb

One of our favorite games in the last couple of years Cult of the Lamb should be in everybody’s collection. Set about starting your own evil wooly cult with this game that is still ranked Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam right now.

Developer: Massive Monster

Steam Description:

Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland Followers and spread your Word to become the one true cult.

There are plenty of other great games in the sale, so if these three do not take your fancy, make sure you have a good dig around.