Star Wars Hunters – everything you need to know about the free arena shooter, release date, platforms, characters, and more

It’s getting tough to keep up with all the Star Wars shenanigans – new movies, new games such as Star Wars Outlaws, and new TV shows like Star Wars: Acolyte. It is certainly a good time to like Star Wars.

Here’s another one for you in the shape of the soon-to-be-with us Star Wars: Hunters, an Arena shooter from Zynga. But what do we know about it so far? Is it free, and, is it really free? Let’s have a look.

What is Star Wars: Hunters?

This third-person arena shooter is going up against some pretty tough competition at the moment, but none obviously have the draw of the Star Wars badge. The ability to set your maps in locations you will recognize from the films is a big deal, and if the devs can pull it off, this is going to be super-popular.

Teams of four will play games that will be familiar to anybody who plays Call of Duty or Xdefiant with modes resembling the likes of Hardpoint present, alongside a couple of newer-looking ideas we are interested in trying out such as Huttball.

Star Wars: Hunters release date and platforms

Not long to wait now with the game slated to be released on 4th June. It has already had a soft launch in Australia but the first time the global audience will get to play is coming right up.

You will be able to play Star Wars: Hunters on mobile and Nintendo Switch. There is no console or PC version planned which is a shame so you will have to make do with iOS, Google Play, or the Nintendo Store to get your fix of this one.

Is Star Wars Hunters free?

It is indeed free to download and play. With that caveat, there is obviously an item shop where you can go and spend your real money on skins, weapons, and skins for weapons.

We imagine some of the more popular characters will end up in the shop because the devs have gotta eat.

Star Wars: Hunters characters

The Hunters website lists the following characters and their classes available at launch.

Tank

Charr (Trandoshan Trapper)

Sentinel (Imperial Heavy Gunner)

Grozz (Wookie Juggernaut)

Slingshot (Droideka Speedster)

Damage

Diago (Miraluka Sharpshooter)

Imara Vex (Unrelenting Bounty Hunter)

Rieve (Dark Side Assasin)

J-3DI (Jedi droid)

Utooni (Jawa Scavenger}

Aran Tal {Mandalorian Vanguard)

Support