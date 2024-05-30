Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Star Wars Hunters – everything you need to know about the free arena shooter, release date, platforms, characters, and more

Star Wars Hunters – everything you need to know about the free arena shooter, release date, platforms, characters, and more

Star Wars Hunters

It’s getting tough to keep up with all the Star Wars shenanigans – new movies, new games such as Star Wars Outlaws, and new TV shows like Star Wars: Acolyte. It is certainly a good time to like Star Wars.

Here’s another one for you in the shape of the soon-to-be-with us Star Wars: Hunters, an Arena shooter from Zynga. But what do we know about it so far? Is it free, and, is it really free? Let’s have a look.

What is Star Wars: Hunters?

Character Art from Star Wars Hunters

This third-person arena shooter is going up against some pretty tough competition at the moment, but none obviously have the draw of the Star Wars badge. The ability to set your maps in locations you will recognize from the films is a big deal, and if the devs can pull it off, this is going to be super-popular.

Teams of four will play games that will be familiar to anybody who plays Call of Duty or Xdefiant with modes resembling the likes of Hardpoint present, alongside a couple of newer-looking ideas we are interested in trying out such as Huttball.

Star Wars: Hunters release date and platforms

Not long to wait now with the game slated to be released on 4th June. It has already had a soft launch in Australia but the first time the global audience will get to play is coming right up.

You will be able to play Star Wars: Hunters on mobile and Nintendo Switch. There is no console or PC version planned which is a shame so you will have to make do with iOS, Google Play, or the Nintendo Store to get your fix of this one.

Is Star Wars Hunters free?

It is indeed free to download and play. With that caveat, there is obviously an item shop where you can go and spend your real money on skins, weapons, and skins for weapons.

We imagine some of the more popular characters will end up in the shop because the devs have gotta eat.

Star Wars Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters characters

The Hunters website lists the following characters and their classes available at launch.

Tank

  • Charr (Trandoshan Trapper)
  • Sentinel (Imperial Heavy Gunner)
  • Grozz (Wookie Juggernaut)
  • Slingshot (Droideka Speedster)

Damage

  • Diago (Miraluka Sharpshooter)
  • Imara Vex (Unrelenting Bounty Hunter)
  • Rieve (Dark Side Assasin)
  • J-3DI (Jedi droid)
  • Utooni (Jawa Scavenger}
  • Aran Tal {Mandalorian Vanguard)

Support

  • Sprocket (Mon Calamari Prodigy)
  • Skora (Rodian Sawbones)
  • Zaina (Rebel War Hero)

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Batman and Shaggy fighting in MultiVersus
How to parry in MultiVersus: Parrying system explained
Jacob Woodward
Star Wars Hunters
Star Wars Hunters – everything you need to know about the free arena shooter, release date, platforms, characters, and more
Paul McNally
A futuristic scene of a highly advanced robot with a brain-like central unit, absorbing words from a newspaper through a complex network of wires and sensors. The background reveals a dimly lit, cluttered laboratory with various mechanical parts and inventions. The atmosphere is a mix of steampunk and cyberpunk, with a sense of wonder and curiosity.
Vox Media and The Atlantic latest in long line of OpenAI partnerships
Ali Rees
Cayde-6 in The Final Shape with a shocked mouth
Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion leaks a week early via PS5 Cloud Streaming
Jacob Woodward
A screenshot of humans jumping in Humanity
Possibly the best puzzle game in years lands on Game Pass today
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Batman and Shaggy fighting in MultiVersus
Gaming

How to parry in MultiVersus: Parrying system explained
Jacob Woodward7 mins

In a game like MultiVersus, knowing every mechanic is absolutely essential since every moment matters. While dodging is your best way to avoid any incoming attacks from your opponents, there...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.