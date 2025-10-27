Popular Search Terms

The Star Entertainment Group lays out new strategies in FY25 report

The chairman of Star Entertainment Group calls 2025 an “extremely challenging” year, as the company reflects in its annual report.

The company has faced many difficulties during the course of the year, but it was in August 2025 when they were awarded some breathing room when The Star entered into a binding agreement with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium International to sell The Star’s 50% equity interest in the Destination Brisbane Consortium.

Bally’s Corporation and Investment Holdings Pty Ltd also committed to investing $300 million in The Star over FY25 and FY26, with this having been approved by shareholders in June 2025.

Anne Ward, the chairman, expressed gratitude to shareholders in the closing out of the year report while sharing recent changes including strengthening its executive team with key appointments.

“We have also given the CEOs of each of our properties increased accountability and greater authority to set strategy and direction as part of embracing direct and close supervision. This will enable the Group to focus on delivering the remediation plan, developing a company strategy and further strengthening our financial position.”

Star Entertainment chairman describes FY25 as ‘extremely challenging’

Although Ward acknowledged that the year has been challenging, the aim going forward “is to emerge from this period with a refreshed business, a clarity of focus and a commitment to delivering sustainable value for our people, our members and guests, and our stakeholders and shareholders.”

The Star’s group net revenue for FY25 was $1,187.5 million, down 29% on FY24. Operating expenses, however, decreased by 10% in FY25 to $982.3 million which is said to have been driven by the closure of the Treasury Brisbane Casino and The Star’s cost-out program, which was partly offset by increased costs in risk, controls and technology.

Looking to the future, The Star’s strategic priorities will fall under three categories: remediation and returning to license suitability, improving operating performance and enhancing its liquidity position.

Featured Image: Credit to Eva Rinaldi on Wikimedia Commons

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

