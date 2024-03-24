Stalker 2: Release date, trailers, platforms, editions, and everything we know

The survival FPS Stalker 2 is gearing up for its full release, with fans of the franchise chomping at the bit to take down some mutated creatures after waiting around 15 years since its announcement.

If you’re looking to get into some post-apocalyptic FPS action, we’ve got a bunch of details for you here including the firm release date, trailers, platforms, and more.

When is Stalker 2’s release date?

After receiving delays aplenty, the Stalker 2 release date is now September 5, 2024, a date that GSC Game World is not straying from.

Stalker 2’s development has seen its fair share of turmoil with studio closures, the war in Ukraine severely hindering progression, and more unfortunate circumstances having knock-on effects for the title.

After initially receiving a planned release year of 2021, some of the aforementioned complications hit. Post this, it then had a more realistic window of 2023 but sadly still wasn’t ready because of the war, and got pushed to Q1 2024.

The devs were “absolutely committed” to hitting this period but “on the technical side of things – the game [needed] more time” meaning once again Stalker 2 was pushed back. Now, we have the absolute concrete September date shown above and this time, it won’t be changing.

Stalker 2 trailers

Since the game has been in development for so long, there have been different trailers, showcasing various build iterations. Below, we’ll almost take you through a timeline of these, cherry-picking trailers from oldest to newest.

The first Stalker 2 trailer was revealed way back in 2020 and was more of a reintroduction to the world rather than any deep dives into mechanics or even gameplay for that matter.

Next up the gameplay that many were clambering for. This 5 minute trailer from 2021 give a pretty detailed look as to what to expect when roaming the world, showcasing gun mechanics and some enemy variants.

Finally, the shortest of the three we’ve featured – the release date trailer. This is only a quick 30-second look but showcases the improvements to both the character models and overall lighting, more in line with that ‘next-gen’ feel. Of course, the big ‘final’ release date is shown at the end but we’ve already covered that here.

Stalker 2 platforms

At this current time, Stalker 2 will be released only on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC. This is also a simultaneous launch on all systems so don’t worry about PC getting a delayed release.

For you PS5 owners this is a little disappointing since the original Stalker games are actually available on PS4 consoles. So, if you want to experience the sequel, you’ll have to head over to the green side of console gaming or cough up for a high-specced PC.

Stalker 2 editions

Stalker 2 is one of those games that has gone all out on its editions, something that a lot of today’s titles don’t really do. There are both physical and digital editions, with a few different options in each, allowing something for newcomers to the IP and long-time fans to weigh up.

Here they are in all their glory:

Stalker 2 Standard Edition

Stalker 2 game

Steam Exclusive content (Digital)

Steelbook (Physical)

Letter from the developers (Physical)

Souvenir zone permit (Physical)

Sticker pack (Physical)

Stalker 2 Deluxe Edition

Stalker 2 game

Special extra quest

Artbook (Digital)

Official soundtrack (Digital)

Single player costume and weapon skins

Multiplayer costume and weapon skins

Stalker 2 Limited Edition

Stalker 2 game

Steelbook (Physical)

Letter from the developers (Physical)

Souvenir zone permit (Physical)

Sticker pack (Physical)

Zone map (Physical)

Poster (Physical)

Faction patches (Physical)

Military token (Physical)

Keychain with fire starter (Physical)

Stalker 2 Collector’s Edition

Stalker 2 game

Steelbook (Physical)

Letter from the developers (Physical)

Souvenir zone permit (Physical)

Sticker pack (Physical)

Zone map (Physical)

Poster (Physical)

Faction patches (Physical)

Military token (Physical)

Keychain with fire starter (Physical)

Artbook (Physical)

Stalker figurine (Physical)

Special extra quest

Single player costume and weapon skins

Multiplayer costume and weapon skins

Stalker 2 Ultimate Edition

Stalker 2 game

Steelbook (Physical)

Letter from the developers (Physical)

Souvenir zone permit (Physical)

Sticker pack (Physical)

Zone map (Physical)

Poster (Physical)

Faction patches (Physical)

Military token (Physical)

Keychain with fire starter (Physical)

Artbook (Digital or Physical)

Soundtrack (Digital)

Stalker figurine (Physical)

Artefact container lamp (Physical)

Stalker backpack (Physical)

Special extra quest

Single player costume and weapon skins

Multiplayer costume and weapon skins

2 Story expansions

Season pass

What are the Stalker 2 pre-order bonuses?

There are a few pre-order bonuses you can secure if you choose to splash the cash before Stalker 2 launches. These pre-order bonuses are:

Extended campfire content

Exclusive weapon skin

Exclusive armor skin

‘Early Bird’ multiplayer badge

You can secure these no matter which edition of the game you choose so don’t worry if you’re a simple Standard Edition kind of gamer.

Is Stalker 2 on game pass?

Thankfully for those that have an active subscription, yes, Stalker 2 is on Game Pass. This is a day one Game Pass title so you are able to play the shooter on the release date, no waiting around for it to drop later down the line.

The Stalker 2 edition that you can grab from Game Pass is the Standard Edition though so you will be missing out on any additional goodies that can be acquired by purchasing the other aforementioned options.

Is Stalker 2 multiplayer or co-op?

The short answer to if Stalker 2 is multiplayer is yes, but beyond that, things get a little murky.

There has been no additional information released in relation to Stalker 2’s multiplayer other than it exists. We’re not sure if this means co-op is available, whether there’s some form of PVP, or whether there is some form of multiplayer survival mode within the post-apocalyptic world.

What we do know for sure though is that whatever this multiplayer element is, it will not be available on launch. The official word from GSC Game World is that “Multiplayer mode is coming soon after the release date as a free update for the game.” Whether that is one month’s wait, three months, or even longer, is yet to be seen.

Is Stalker 2 open-world?

Stalker 2 is definitely an open world game featuring over 60km of playable space, a feat that not many other titles have been able to reach. Due to this and its non-linear story, the devs suggest that it’ll take over 100 hours to get through it all.