Sony on track to make PSVR 2 support for PC possible as adapter is created

Sony on track to make PSVR 2 support for PC possible as adapter is created

A modern and sleek setup of a PlayStation VR2 headset connected to a high-performance PC. The headset is displayed on a black desk, with v arious cables linked to the PC and a gaming controller. The PC features a multi-monitor setup, and the background has a neon-lit cyberspace feel. The overall atmosphere is futuristic and immersive, showcasing the potential of cutting-edge technology in gaming experiences

A certification has been discovered that suggests PlayStation VR2 headset owners could soon use the virtual reality device with PCs.

This potential move away from being a PS5-exclusive device was noticed by VR enthusiast Brad Lynch who took to the X platform (formerly Twitter) to share the license.

“Sony is certifying an adapter to allow PSVR 2 hardware to work on PCs,” he said. The date of certification is dated as March 27, 2024.

While no other details have been made available, nor has Sony released any information, the Japanese-based company did say it was working on PSVR 2 support for PC in February via a blog post.

A non-specific 2024 release date was given with the manager of Content Communications at Sony Interactive Entertainment saying: “We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5.

“We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

The previous versions of the headset were modded to work on the PC but it was unofficial, so the prospect of official support for the PSVR 2 will be welcomed.

PSVR 2 support for PC could boost interest in the headset

The move to make PC support possible could bring in a new wave of attention which is much-needed for the device as underwhelming sales have been reported.

In mid-March, Bloomberg journalist Takashi Mochizuki claimed that sales of the PSVR 2 headset have slowed ‘progressively since its launch and stocks of the device are building up.’

It was then that Sony was alleged to have put a stop to the production of the headset due to a backlog of unsold units.

While the technology giant became one of the front runners in the virtual reality gear market when the product dropped in 2023, the hefty price tag hasn’t been favorable.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson

