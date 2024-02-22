Is PSVR2 coming to PC – it looks like we will get official compatibility this year

It looks as though 2024 will be the year that we will get to use the PSVR2 with our mighty PC gaming rigs as a blog on the PlayStation site from Sony states that they are working on compatibility for the previously console-only headset.

The post reads, “We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

The previous versions of the headset was modded to work on the PC but it was all cloak-and-dagger unofficial stuff, so the prospect of official support for the PSVR2 is very welcome indeed, and would mean the Quest 3 has some competition as the affordable option for PC VR.

The line from Sony is a bit throwaway at this stage – “access additional games” does not clearly state that it will be compatible with say, SteamVR, but it is hard to imagine that it will only work with certain titles if PC compatibility can be brought to the table.

The PSVR2 was smashed out of sight in holiday period by Meta’s Quest 3, at one point being outsold by 30 units to 1 on the US Amazon store in the run-up to Christmas. Many of those Quest 3 headsets will have ended up being connected to PCs and used for Steam and Oculus gaming, whereas the PSVR2 is an expensive addition to an expensive console already, and has a more limited library of games.

Hopefully, things will progress quickly and we will have a decent choice of which kit to hook up to our PCs.