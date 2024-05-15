Languagesx
Minecraft celebrates 15th anniversary with a slew of free cosmetics

Skeletons from Minecraft dancing

Minecraft is a game that will seemingly be popular until the end of days, with new players still discovering it for the first time even though it is reaching a whopping 15 years old. To celebrate the game hitting this milestone, Mojang has decided to shower you with gifts aplenty – if you decide to continually log in that is.

These gifts will be in the form of Character Creator items and are available to absolutely everyone who owns a copy of the game, no matter which edition of the core experience it is. There are 15 presents in total across 15 days but to grab them all, you must log in on each of the days, otherwise you’re going to be left wanting.

The first of these cosmetics is available May 15 so you haven’t got long from time of writing to snag it.

As for what these items will look like, it’s all a mystery and you will have to head over to the official Minecraft Instagram page to get a sneak peak via their posts each day. What we do know though is that each “item [is] representing a different year of Minecraft history,” which could allude to certain memorable moments during the game’s life.

That’s not all either. Mojang has also revealed that there will be further surprises, discounts on Minecraft products, and special deals to really get the celebrations going. So, keep an eye out on Mojang socials for more on these.

With Minecraft still continually getting updates, and the highly anticipated 1.21 version just around the corner, even though the game is seemingly ancient in the fast paced world of today, there’s still more blocky discoveries and adventures to be had. You can even do it in some fancy new attire if you manage to claim the above rewards!

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more

