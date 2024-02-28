Samsung revises Galaxy S24 targets after record sales in U.S.

Record sales in the US have led to Samsung revising sales targets for the Galaxy S24, as reported by Android Headlines.

Korean media reports that the tech giant had set itself an ambitious target of selling 12 million units in the first three months of its January 2024 launch. However, that figure has since been revised to 13 million thanks to huge demand worldwide, not least in the US. It aims to sell 35 million units this year.

The initial success of the S24 series is down to pre-order records being broken in several markets, including India, South Korea and Europe — while sales in the US are at a record high in eight years.

The S24 series’ early success also runs sales records of previous launches, falling just short of the record set by the Galaxy Note 10 by only three days.

In South Korea, over one million units were sold in just 28 days, beating the previous quickest time to reach that figure by the Galaxy S7 in 2017, which was 37 days. In comparison, the Galaxy S23 took approximately seven weeks to reach one million sales.

Meanwhile, Ice Universe has claimed the S24 series is expected to “sell more than 10 million units within one month of launch,” with sales of more than 3.2 million units in North America.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to sell more than 10 million units within one month of launch.

Especially in Apple’s home market of North America, sales exceeded 3.2 million units, setting a new record eight years after the Galaxy S7 series. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 28, 2024

Samsung is fighting back after Apple takes the top spot

With the Galaxy S24 series taking the smartphone market by storm at rapid speed, this is fantastic news for Samsung.

Rival Apple toppled Samsung as the world’s leading smartphone provider in 2023 after over a decade of playing second fiddle to the Korean tech giants.

In Q4 of 2023, the iPhone enjoyed a 1% year-on-year increase in sales, while Samsung’s unit sales dipped by 12%, representing a significant decline in growth, particularly in European markets.

But early sales figures of Samsung’s latest release will likely give the company a welcome boost ahead of a year in which Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16.

Featured Image: Samsung