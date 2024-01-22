Luxury Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features 24-karat gold dragon

A luxury designer smartphone brand has launched a special version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 24-karat gold dragon, only days after the new phone line was announced.

Caviar Global has embedded a solid gold dragon design on the back of the phone, as part of their Era of the Dragon range. The company called it a “significant milestone” for the partnership, which it says embodies “both luxury and uniqueness.”

The phone does not come cheap. The premium version starts from $8,500 to an astronomical $74,000. The company says that the dragon design is a tribute to Samsung’s “power in the east,” while the three stars model is said to be an homage to the smartphone giant’s history, as the star was the very first symbol of the global company, “derived from its name – Sam Sung, translated from Korean.”

In the Chinese calendar, the year 2024 will transition into the Year of the Dragon, a symbol considered to hold great significance in cosmology. Consequently, one of the designs includes a Tourbillon watch featuring a green dial to commemorate the “Year of the Green Dragon.”

In a statement on its website, the Dubai-based company added that Samsung “combines the wisdom of Western and Eastern traditions to enhance greatness and success.

“It is no coincidence that the stars were chosen as the main symbol of Samsung, which brings good luck,” it stated.

It’s not the first time that the companies have teamed up. Caviar provided a variety of designs that were also available on the S23 Ultra, including a pure gold phone.

What other premium Samsung products can I buy?

In 2016, Samsung teamed up with jewelry and watchmaker, de GRISOGONO, to produce a limited-edition jewelry watch designed and sculpted in gold and precious jewels of its Samsung S2 smartwatch. The 18-karat rose-gold time-telling device was priced at $16,100.

And it’s not just Samsung that has this decadent option. Mervis Diamond Importers had a diamond-flanked Apple wrist gizmo for upwards of $30,000. It tricked out Apple’s wearable with 18-karat rose gold and eight rows of top-grade diamonds. In 2010, it also offered a $20,000 iPad, boasting 11.43 carats worth of diamonds.

Featured image: Caviar Global