Motorola Edge 50 Pro: release date, specs, price and everything we know

Motorola Edge 50 Pro
TL:DR

  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro launches early April
  • Features: AI improvements, Pantone screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • Expected specs: Pantone-validated display, AI camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Motorola is preparing to announce its latest flagship phone, with the Edge 50 Pro due to be revealed to the public in the first week of April 2024.

It is widely expected that improved AI features will be the big headline surrounding the Edge 50’s release, with several AI-powered features believed to be included. It’s also anticipated the product will be given different names depending on the country you live in. In the US, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be known as the Edge Plus, while in China it will be named the X50 Ultra.

There are also rumors pointing towards an improved camera, the introduction of the world’s first Pantone-validated screen and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

When will the Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch?

Motorola is expected to launch the Edge 50 Ultra in India on April 3 and judging by Motorola’s messaging on X, it will be available to buy immediately.

What are the Motorola Edge 50 Pro specs?

The Chicago-based company has been leaking teasers on their X account recently, giving Motorola enthusiasts a taster of what to expect of the Edge 50 Pro, while known tipster Abhishek Yadav has also announced a whole bunch of feature details on X.

Aside from the expected inclusion of Android 14, an in-display fingerprint scanner and corning Gorilla glass 5 protection, several specifications have caught our eye.

Pantone-validated display

Motorola has confirmed the Edge 50 Pro will be Pantone-validated, which will make the handset the first in the world to boast this feature.

Pantone is a company known for the Pantone Matching System, which is used in various industries and can be prominently found in printers. It is essentially a method used to select and match colors easily and and means the Edge 50 Pro’s display will have true-to-life colors.

This is all in addition to the display supporting the entire DCI-P3 color gamut.

The display itself will come with a curved 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

AI-Powered Camera & More Zoom

Motorola has announced “AI Enhanced Images’ which promises to improve the quality of photos taken on the Edge 50 Pro. There is also ‘AI Adaptive Stabilization’, which will provide shake-free outputs and high quality when using the 50x Hybrid Zoom.

Meanwhile, the Edge 50 Pro will come with a triple-lens rear camera set-up with a 50MP main sensor, wide-angle and telephoto sensors and 6x zoom, which is a 2x improvement on the Edge 40. There will also be a 13MP ultra-wide rear camera, according to Yadav.

Motorola has also revealed the Edge 50 Pro will include a tilt-shift feature, with several other photography-boosting features being mentioned on their X account.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Given the range of improvements across the display and camera, it was widely expected that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but the company confirmed on Weibo that the X50 Ultra (the Chinese version of the Edge Pro) will use the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

It isn’t yet known whether that will be the same across the range or just limited to the Chinese edition in the series.

Battery

A battery capacity of 4,500mAh has been touted, with 125W wired and 50W wireless charging. Interestingly, those battery specs are a tad down on last year’s release but it’s not yet clear how that will affect battery life.

New AI Features

According to Motorola’s X teasers, the Edge 50 Pro will come with an array of new AI features, including an AI wallpaper generator. However, there’s very little to go by in terms of what other features will be included, beyond the wallpaper generator and the aforementioned camera enhancements.

How will the Motorola Edge 50 Pro look?

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a few design tweaks, judging by what we’ve seen from early render leaks and from what Motorola have teased on their official channels.

Firstly, the housing for the rear camera looks to be larger than it was on the Edge 40, while it also looks to be more smoothly integrated into the handset’s casing.

The Edge 50 Pro looks set to be released in three colors: black, purple and silver, with Motorola also mentioning a vegan leather design.

How much will the Motorola Edge 50 Pro cost?

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to be relatively expensive, considering last year’s Edge 40 Pro hit the shelves at $800 on release.

There are no indications that the Edge 50 will be coming in cheaper – it’s unlikely given the upgrades made to the camera, display and chipset – so we are expecting it to be around a similar price point, or perhaps more expensive this year.

Featured Image: Motorola // Flipkart





James Jones
Journalist

James Jones

Journalist

