Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Leaks reveal advanced S Pen and features ahead of launch

As the tech world eagerly awaits the mid-January 2024 launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, leaks and rumors are already painting a detailed picture of what to expect, especially from the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, according to a report by SamMobile. A recent FCC certification of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s S Pen stylus has added to the growing anticipation, revealing key aspects of its design and functionality.

S Pen stylus: Design and specifications

The S Pen, with the model number EJ-PS928, has successfully passed the FCC certification process, hinting at its imminent arrival alongside the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The design, as revealed in the FCC documents, bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Key features include:

A sharp, plasticky nib for precision.

An indent on the top for easy handling.

A functional button for enhanced control.

Bluetooth LE connectivity for gesture controls.

An antenna location as shown in the FCC images.

The stylus, showcased in a grey/graphite color in the certification images, is expected to be available in additional color options. Its frequency range is noted as 2,402–2,408MHz, with a maximum RF output power of 1.082mW. However, details regarding its IP68 dust and water resistance rating remain unclear.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Expected features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to be a powerhouse of features, including:

A 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with an almost flat design.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor.

RAM options of 8GB and 12GB.

Storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

A robust 5,000mAh battery.

High-quality stereo speakers.

In the camera department, the device is expected to boast a versatile setup:

A 200MP primary camera.

A 12MP ultrawide camera.

Two telephoto cameras: 10MP and 50MP.

A 12MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature two-way satellite connectivity, enhancing its capabilities for emergency texting and calling.

As the launch date approaches, Samsung enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike are keen to see how these rumored specifications and features materialize in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, potentially setting a new benchmark in the high-end smartphone segment.