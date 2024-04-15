Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Rixas – is this the hardest of hardcore wargames we have ever seen?

Rixas – is this the hardest of hardcore wargames we have ever seen?

An image from Rixas, a new wargame

Here at Readwrite Gaming, we like to cover not only the big games you will read about everywhere but also we like to dig up little potential gems that could fly under your radar. A couple we have looked at recently are Starship Simulator and Dystopika but another one has caught our beady eye while trawling cyberspace.

Meet Rixas, a grand strategy wargame the likes of which we are struggling to think of much to match its potential complexity. I was sitting here this morning trying to think of something to compare it to and was coming up blank until Dwarf Fortress came into my mind. I don’t know why, Rixas is nothing like DF but something about the levels of complexity and how much of a labor of love it is for the developer resonated with a similarity.

Developer Elfkan has been working on the project for a few years now and openly admits it is years away from, completion but the latest version is always available free of charge, and – just like Dwarf Fortress eventually did – it will be coming to Steam.

What makes Rixas so completely different from other games in the genre is the ridiculous level of control you have. Not only will you be controlling your forces and supply lines, you will also actually be designing the munitions and vehicles you will use to counter the enemy threat, who will also be designing their own to counter yours.

This looks hugely technical with spreadsheets worth of information to pour over before making decisions such as fuse and casing types, even down to what alloys they are made of. Yes, this is the nichest of the niche.

At this stage in development, there isn’t even any combat in the downloadable version but you can play with the weapon and vehicle designers as you can see in the video below.

There is no doubt this is only going to appeal top very certain audience, but if you love intricate wargaming, this will be right up your alley.

What is Rixas?

A completely free (forever) grand strategy game where you control everything about your army, air force, and navy.

In Rixas, you will possess the heads of your country’s military throughout time. You will be able to create gear down to the finest details. The loadout of every soldier and the composition of every platoon is under your control.

Politics is at large, as it is in any other organization. You don’t have full control over the government or your subordinates. People need time to be convinced of new ideas or equipment, and victory can make a nation complacent.

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Gamers watching Fallout TV series while playing the game
Fallout 76 and Fallout 4 enjoy player surge thanks to Amazon’s TV show
Sophie Atkinson
Array of gaming devices including a PC, Xbox console, PS5, and Nintendo Switch blurred in the background, symbolizing Xbox Game Pass's cross-platform reach.
What is Xbox Game Pass and much does it cost?
Rachael Davies
Marvel doll stood up amongst a background of leaves
EA’s Iron Man game is open world, job listing suggests
Sophie Atkinson
An image from Rixas, a new wargame
Rixas – is this the hardest of hardcore wargames we have ever seen?
Paul McNally
Apple denies breaching court order in ongoing Epic Games dispute. The image is a creative representation of a competition or battle between two major companies in the digital market, specifically in gaming and app distribution. On the left, there is an icon representing Apple, characterized by the stylized white "A" of the App Store logo, with a blue background. The Apple logo has a pair of cartoonish red boxing gloves, indicating readiness for a fight or competition. On the right side, there is a similar icon for Epic Games, known for its popular video game titles and the Epic Games Store. Its logo is black and white with boxing gloves identical to those on the Apple icon. In the center, there is a stylized "VS" for "versus," emphasizing the competitive aspect of the image. The background features a boxing ring, reinforcing the concept of a battle or confrontation between the two entities. This imagery likely alludes to legal or market competition between Apple and Epic Games, perhaps referencing a lawsuit or a dispute over app store policies and practices.
Apple denies breaching court order in ongoing Epic Games dispute
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

lab-grown diamond ring
Tech

Tech-Forward Proposals: From Rings to Lab-Grown Diamonds
Emma Bentley19 mins

Tech has made its way into one of the most traditional symbols of love and commitment: the engagement ring. The evolution of proposal traditions, mirroring rapid tech advancements, has led...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.