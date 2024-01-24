Design your own Blade Runner city in a new city-building game that just wants you to relax

Ever since Sim City, city-building games have captured the imagination of gamers. The niche appeals to those who like order and things to run properly and nice, straight lines. Adding road networks, buildings, and so on and then watching your tiny virtual denizens go about their business is hugely satisfying, whether you are building old medieval settlements or glass and steel modern-day cities.

Now, set to bring a twist to the genre is Dystopika from Voids Within – a new kind of city builder that is a cross between Blade Runner and Cyberpunk and Sim City / Cities Skylines, but there is a further twist. There are no budgets to keep an eye on, no random natural disasters ready to level half of your months of work. Here, you can just build a beautiful city of the future in your own time, all the time relaxing to the game’s cyberpunky soundtrack.

As a kid, I remember seeing the trailer for Blade Runner and being taken aback by the neon, and the industry of the opening sequence. It’s something that has never left my memory, even after all these years I still remember the flames shooting out of the towers. Dystopika excites me greatly and in no small part because of that.

Here you (and by you I definitely mean me) are going to be able to recreate all that and more, and not have to wait for DLC months down the line, or make sure you have water pipes running to each of your seedy cyberpunk distracts. Just make a cool-looking city, sit back, and watch it come to life. How cool does that sound?

All we have at the moment is an expected launch of 2024 (but I want to play now!) and you can Wishlist the game on Steam already. Hopefully, we will see it sooner rather than later, but until then, feast your eyes on the trailer above if this is your kind of thing.