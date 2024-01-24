Design your own Blade Runner city in a new city-building game that just wants you to relax

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024 / Game / News
Dystopika

Ever since Sim City, city-building games have captured the imagination of gamers. The niche appeals to those who like order and things to run properly and nice, straight lines. Adding road networks, buildings, and so on and then watching your tiny virtual denizens go about their business is hugely satisfying, whether you are building old medieval settlements or glass and steel modern-day cities.

Now, set to bring a twist to the genre is Dystopika from Voids Within – a new kind of city builder that is a cross between Blade Runner and Cyberpunk and Sim City / Cities Skylines, but there is a further twist. There are no budgets to keep an eye on, no random natural disasters ready to level half of your months of work. Here, you can just build a beautiful city of the future in your own time, all the time relaxing to the game’s cyberpunky soundtrack.

As a kid, I remember seeing the trailer for Blade Runner and being taken aback by the neon, and the industry of the opening sequence. It’s something that has never left my memory, even after all these years I still remember the flames shooting out of the towers. Dystopika excites me greatly and in no small part because of that.

Here you (and by you I definitely mean me)  are going to be able to recreate all that and more, and not have to wait for DLC months down the line, or make sure you have water pipes running to each of your seedy cyberpunk distracts. Just make a cool-looking city, sit back, and watch it come to life. How cool does that sound?

All we have at the moment is an expected launch of 2024 (but I want to play now!) and you can Wishlist the game on Steam already. Hopefully, we will see it sooner rather than later, but until then, feast your eyes on the trailer above if this is your kind of thing.

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.