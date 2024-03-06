Rise of the Ronin – How to pre-load on PS5 a week early

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Mar 6, 2024 / Game / News
A cinematic image from Rise of the Ronin showing a warrior looking out over Yokohama in feudal Japan

If you have been frantically wondering what you are going to delete from your PS5 to accommodate the 100 GB + Rise of the Ronin needs when it arrives in a few weeks time, you should at least be happy to hear that you won’t need to download the massive file at the same time as everybody else when the game launches.

That’s right, Sony will open up pre-loads for the game seven days before Rise of the Ronin comes out on 22nd March.

How big is Rise of the Ronin download?

PlayStation Game Size on X posted that the download size for Rise of the Ronin will be around the 96GB mark. This could be the US version which will likely be smaller than any versions that might need to have multiple languages packaged with it.

It also will not include the likely Day One patch that will inevitably be present but by downloading it in advance, at least you will only need to deal with the patch.

When can you pre-load Rise of the Ronin?

You will have a seven-day window to get the game installed ahead of the rush on your PS5, and we would always advise you to do so if possible as launch time will see the servers stretched, and at the very least, slower than they will be in the run-up as everybody else will be downloading it.

You will be able to pre-load the game from midnight in your region on 15th March before it launches, once again at midnight in your region on 22nd March. Simply head to the PlayStation Store, find the game, and pre-load it from there.

We haven’t seen any reviews yet, but the embargo lifts a day before the game comes out, so you could still have time to not buy until you see a review, like what you hear, pre-purchase and download it, all before it’s actual release on midnight.

