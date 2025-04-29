Rhode Island bill to ban online gambling for under-21s faces a narrow defeat

A Rhode Island bill to criminalize online gambling for under-21s has lost a narrow vote, but that might not be the end.

New legislation to criminalize online gambling for any adults under the age of 21 lost a vote in the House Judiciary Committee in Delaware on Tuesday, April 22, by seven to five. However, while opposition to the bill has been fierce, lawmakers in support of the measure could see it return for further discussion and a re-vote.

Those against the bill argue that it makes little sense, considering those aged from 18 to 20 years old can still access physical gambling spaces as they please. There’s also criticism of the potential to introduce new offences to the state’s criminal code without due diligence.

On the side of the bill, the Rhode Island State Police argue that criminalizing online gambling is a necessary step. However, the ACLU of Rhode Island and the Public Defender’s Office have strongly opposed the proposal.

There are concerns that the bill would only cause confusion for people. As argued by Megan Jackson, the legislative liaison for the Public Defender’s Office, creating a separate offence for online gambling for a specific age group could make it difficult for individuals to understand where to draw the line. For example, as noted above, young people would legally be able to gamble in person but not online.

“Rather than criminalizing digital gambling for individuals aged 18 to 20, we suggest considering alternative measures that focus on education and harm reduction, such as punishing such conduct as a civil offence with a required education component on problem gambling,” she explained to Gambling News.

What’s next in Rhode Island

With arguments being made on both sides, the bill is currently being ‘reconsidered’ according to the committee. Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Colonel Darnell Weaver will have another chance to present his case for the bill.

His support for the bill centers on “phone-addicted youths” and the belief that introducing a criminal offence could serve as a deterrent. It’s still not decided as to whether the bill makes it to a re-vote.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0