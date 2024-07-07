Makerworld’s latest competition is full of 1980s retro gaming goodness to 3D print

Makers all over the world have been putting their designing hats on and creating 3D-printable retro gaming goodies for the latest design competition on the Makerworld.com website.

From a set of Mario rings to Nintendo NES controller keychains, if you are into your retro gaming and want some cool, unique items for your games room or set up, then this is well worth checking out as all competition entries are downloadable and printable.

If you have a Bambu Lab printer such as the A1 the files you download will automatically be set up to print in multi-color using Bambu’s clever multi-filament feeder – the AMS, but even if you do not have a multi-color system there are plenty of ways and items you can print that would be just as cool.

Let’s have a look at some of our favorite models so far – the competition still has a couple of weeks to run so there are bound to be even more designs arriving daily so it is definitely worth checking back regularly to see what the designers have all come up with.

We are starting with a true icon of 1980s gaming – the Mk3 Cobra spacecraft from classic space sim Elite – a game that is still going in its latest iteration Elite Dangerous. The Cobra was Captain Jameson’s craft in one of the most important video games in history, and now you can have one on your gaming desk for posterity.

This 80s TV model is a pretty cool way to display your modern Nintendo Switch, turning into something that would be more familiar in a living room back in the day. You can print it in several parts meaning you do not need to change colors as you go and simply slot your Switch right into it.

Heading out to the club and wanting to impress? Why not print out these Super Mario rings and look the part? They are easier to print if you have an AMS but if not, you can always sey some color changes in your slicer and do it by hand.

Be sure to keep checking the page for new arrivals.