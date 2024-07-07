Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Makerworld’s latest competition is full of 1980s retro gaming goodness to 3D print

Makerworld’s latest competition is full of 1980s retro gaming goodness to 3D print

3D printed retro gaming Mario rings

Makers all over the world have been putting their designing hats on and creating 3D-printable retro gaming goodies for the latest design competition on the Makerworld.com website.

From a set of Mario rings to Nintendo NES controller keychains, if you are into your retro gaming and want some cool, unique items for your games room or set up, then this is well worth checking out as all competition entries are downloadable and printable.

If you have a Bambu Lab printer such as the A1 the files you download will automatically be set up to print in multi-color using Bambu’s clever multi-filament feeder – the AMS, but even if you do not have a multi-color system there are plenty of ways and items you can print that would be just as cool.

Let’s have a look at some of our favorite models so far – the competition still has a couple of weeks to run so there are bound to be even more designs arriving daily so it is definitely worth checking back regularly to see what the designers have all come up with.

Elite Cobra Mk3 (1984

3D printed Cobra

We are starting with a true icon of 1980s gaming – the Mk3 Cobra spacecraft from classic space sim Elite – a game that is still going in its latest iteration Elite Dangerous. The Cobra was Captain Jameson’s craft in one of the most important video games in history, and now you can have one on your gaming desk for posterity.

80s TV Nintendo Switch Display

3D Printed Switch screen

This 80s TV model is a pretty cool way to display your modern Nintendo Switch, turning into something that would be more familiar in a living room back in the day. You can print it in several parts meaning you do not need to change colors as you go and simply slot your Switch right into it.

Mario Rings

3D printed retro gaming Mario rings

Heading out to the club and wanting to impress? Why not print out these Super Mario rings and look the part? They are easier to print if you have an AMS but if not, you can always sey some color changes in your slicer and do it by hand.

Be sure to keep checking the page for new arrivals.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

3D printed retro gaming Mario rings
Makerworld’s latest competition is full of 1980s retro gaming goodness to 3D print
Paul McNally
choosing the best starting class in elden ring
Best Elden Ring starting class explained
Ali Rees
The EA FC25 leaked logo
EA Sports FC25 leaks reveal release date, editions, logo, and prices, ahead of official announcement
Paul McNally
The First Descendant voice actors – you sound familiar, were you in The Witcher?
Paul McNally
Renala, Queen of the Full Moon, after being defeated. she is clutching the amber egg.
How to respec in Elden Ring to change your build
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

3D printed retro gaming Mario rings
Gaming

Makerworld’s latest competition is full of 1980s retro gaming goodness to 3D print
Paul McNally35 seconds

Makers all over the world have been putting their designing hats on and creating 3D-printable retro gaming goodies for the latest design competition on the Makerworld.com website. From a set...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.