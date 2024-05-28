Resident Evil Zero and Code: Veronica next in line for Capcom’s remake treatment

Riding the waves of the success of the Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 remakes, Capcom is believed to be planning remakes of Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil — Code: Veronica next.

According to a report from AestheticGamer1 (Dusk Golem) on X, later corroborated by IGN, remakes of Resident Evil Zero and Code: Veronica are “in development right now” and will be the next two remakes to be released. Although Capcom is yet to officially comment on the reports, it seems likely that these reports will prove to be true.

(4/4) a remake of Resident Evil Zero & Code Veronica in development right now. I've talked to many others behind the scenes about this at this point, it's something I heard over a year ago, think it was going to get out whether I was the one to say it or not, & that's about it. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 27, 2024

This is on top of the news that Resident Evil 9 is believed to be coming out next year, after various impressive successes for the franchise. Resident Evil 4 Remake became the the fastest-selling entry in the entire franchise in 2023, demonstrating the ongoing support for remasters from the series.

Resident Evil Zero

First launched on the GameCube in 2002, Resident Evil Zero acts as a prequel to 1996’s Resident Evil.

The gameplay covers the events that plagued the S.T.A.R.S. Bravo Team in the Arklay Mountains, with the playable character switching between Rebecca Chambers and convicted former Force Reconnaissance Officer Billy Coen.

An HD Remaster came out in 2016, as well as a Nintendo Switch release in 2019.

Resident Evil — Code: Veronica

Next up is Code: Veronica, which originally came out for the Dreamcast in 2000. It’s the fourth game in the franchise and the first to launch on a console that’s not PlayStation.

The game follows siblings Claire and Chris Redfield as they struggle to survive an outbreak on a remote prison island in the Southern Ocean.

For the first time in the RE franchise, Code: Veronica used real-time 3D environments with dynamic camera movement.

This won’t be the first remaster of the game, having already been adapted for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, while still being available to play today through backward compatibility.

Featured image: Capcom via IGDB