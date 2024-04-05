Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Relic Entertainment laying off employees a week after being sold by Sega

Relic Entertainment laying off employees a week after being sold by Sega

Relic Entertainment, the company behind hit game franchises like Dawn of War and Company Of Heroes, has announced another round of job cuts.

Last week it was announced that Sega was selling the company to a private investor. This would allow Relic to operate independently and keep making the games it’s known for. This week, they announced layoffs affecting nearly 50 staff.

The company shared the news in a post on LinkedIn, stating that the layoffs were to provide the company with the surest footing for survival in a volatile industry.

“Following last week’s announcement of Relic becoming an independent studio, today we have some difficult news. Earlier today we shared details with Relicans about a layoff. Letting people go was not an easy decision, and was made solely with the goal of providing Relic the best possible chance to survive in an increasingly volatile industry. It does not in any way reflect the expertise, passion, or character of any of the impacted employees.

“We are working closely with those affected providing severance packages, extended benefits, and outplacement support options.

“To those we are saying goodbye to, we are deeply sorry that it has come to this. We thank you for everything you have done for our studio and our projects, and we wish you all the best.”

While Relic themselves did not share the number of people affected by the layoffs, External Development Producer Robyn Smale stated in a separate post that 41 people were laid off.

Relic is the studio that brought popular and acclaimed games like Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Company of Heroes. Never a massive studio, last year they laid off 121 employees, so this latest round of layoffs is sure to shake the remaining staff’s confidence.

Relic layoffs in the wider context

The games industry is indeed an extremely volatile place at the moment. In the same announcement that they were selling Relic, Sega also announced that they would be laying off 240 staff. Late in February, PlayStation announced 900 staff cuts. Microsoft’s layoffs of nearly 2,000 staff lead to the FTC raising concerns over its acquisitions of Activision Blizzard.

Even successful, growing studios and companies are laying off staff amidst the uncertainty, and the industry needs to find some equilibrium soon to continue operating as it has been.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

An image from Prince of Persia in the Xbox Spring Sale
Xbox Spring Sale launches with 1,000 cheaper games, but what are the best discounts?
Paul McNally
Relic Entertainment laying off employees a week after being sold by Sega
Ali Rees
Roblox boss denies it profits from child exploitation, calls it “a gift”
Ali Rees
Grab these games for free on Epic Games Store before April 11
Ali Rees
A screenshot of an assault in Warhammer 40k: Darktide
Massive Warhammer 40,000 Darktide update incoming as Path of Redemption comes to The Hive
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI

YouTube CEO warns OpenAI training models on its videos is against the rules
Ali Rees46 mins

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has said that using the videos on the platform to train an artificial intelligence (AI) model would be a "clear violation" of YouTube's terms and conditions...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.