PlayStation layoffs: Sony to cut 900 employees

Sam Shedden / Last Updated: Feb 27, 2024 / Game / News / Work
A white playstation controller atop a black wodden table with nothing else in shot

Another huge player in the video game industry has today (Feb.27) declared significant layoffs will be needed. Sony has announced they will be laying off 900 employees from PlayStation – around 8% of the console maker’s global workforce.

Major PlayStation development studios affected include Naughty Dog, Insomniac, and Guerrilla Games, Jim Ryan, Sony Entertainment’s CEO said in a statement on Tuesday. Additionally, Sony’s London Studio, focused on VR development, will be shut down completely. There will also be staff reductions at recently acquired studios Firesprite and Bungie.

Why is Sony making layoffs at PlayStation?

The sweeping job cuts come amid several challenges for PlayStation. While the PS5 console continues to sell very well, Sony is struggling with high game development costs and a lack of profitable live service titles. The cancellation of The Last of Us multiplayer spinoff after years of work also points to strategic struggles.

Explaining the decision Ryan said: “The industry has changed immensely, and we need to future ready ourselves to set the business up for what lies ahead.

“We need to deliver on expectations from developers and gamers and continue to propel future technology in gaming, so we took a step back to ensure we are set up to continue bringing the best gaming experiences to the community. ”

Questions will arise about whether PlayStation management should have acted sooner to trim costs and better position studios for long-term success in a hit-driven business.

Many of Sony’s peers and competitors in the tech industry have been shedding staff for months.

In January, Microsoft laid off 1,900 staff across its gaming divisions, impacting employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox and around 2,000 employees were due to be laid off by gaming software developer Unity. Amazon, Meta, Discord, YouTube, Google are just a handful of the tech companies that sacked a total of 31,007 employees in January alone with February seeing 12,950 lay offs so far, according to Layoffs.fyi.

Featured image: Pexels

Sam Shedden

Managing Editor

Sam Shedden is an experienced journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in online news. A seasoned technology writer and content strategist, he has contributed to many UK regional and national publications including The Scotsman, inews.co.uk, nationalworld.com, Edinburgh Evening News, The Daily Record and more. Sam has written and edited content for audiences whose interests include media, technology, AI, start-ups and innovation. He's also produced and set-up email newsletters in numerous specialist topics in previous roles and his work on newsletters saw him nominated as Newsletter Hero Of The Year at the UK's Publisher Newsletter Awards 2023. He has worked in roles focused on growing reader revenue and loyalty at one of the UK's leading news publishers, National World plc growing quality, profitable news sites. He has given industry talks and presentations sharing his experience growing digital audiences to international audiences. Now a Managing Editor at Readwrite.com, Sam is involved in all aspects of the site's news operation including commissioning, fact-checking, editing and content planning.