All the games leaving PS Plus Extra and premium in May 2024 – and the new games arriving

PS Plus logo in grey yellow

Sony subscription service PS Plus has updated its Last Chance to Play section ahead of a May clear-out.

The bulk of the games leaving the streaming service are PlayStation 4 exclusives, including previous installments of the Final Fantasy series. Players must act fast to get the best out of these departing titles before they are gone for good on May 21

PS Plus games departing

The most notable chunk of this spring cleaning is the Final Fantasy titles that will be departing from the Sony subscriptions PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.

All of the revered entries in the gaming pillar are for PlayStation 4, but in the wake of a resurgence for the much-beloved cast of characters, this will be a blow for fans of the Square-Enix franchise.

  • World of Final Fantasy (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy IX (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy VII (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster (PS4)

There are a slim amount of PlayStation 5 titles that will be departing, but there are some gems to be had before they fade off into the gaming void.

The Messenger, Last Stop, and The Artful Escape are all games that can be adventured into without a huge time commitment. Here’s the full list of games making a move:

  • Abzu (PS4)
  • Adr1ft (PS4)
  • How to Survive 2 (PS4)
  • The Artful Escape (PS5, PS4)
  • Ashen (PS4)
  • Last Stop (PS5, PS4)
  • I Am Dead (PS4, PS4)
  • Absolver: Downfall (PS4)
  • My Friend Pedro (PS4)
  • The Messenger (PS4)
  • Jotun (PS4)
  • Sundered (PS4)
  • This Is the Police (PS4)
  • This Is the Police 2 (PS4)
  • ELEX (PS4)
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PS4)
  • Minit (PS4)
  • Observation (PS4)

PS Plus new games

Some of new games have already made their way to PS Plus this week including Dave the Diver, The Crew 2, and LEGO: Marvel Avengers.

Titles available now:

  • Construction Simulator (PS4, PS5)
  • Dave the Diver (PS4)
  • Deliver Us Mars (PS4, PS5)
  • The Crew 2 (PS4)
  • Lego Marvel’s Avengers (PS4)
  • Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (PS4)
  • Miasma Chronicles (PS5)
  • Nour: Play With Your Food (PS4, PS5)
  • Oddballers (PS4)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4)
  • Stray Blade (PS5)

PlaySation Premium Classics:

  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (original PlayStation version | PS4, PS5)
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (original PlayStation version | PS4, PS5)
  • MediEvil (original PlayStation version | PS4, PS5)

Tales of Xau and Animal Well will also be making their debuts in May as Day 1 releases for the platform on April 23 and May 9 respectively.

PS5 owners will be able to download a former Xbox exclusive today in Grounded: Fully Yolked Edition. The Obsidian developed adventure into the back garden released today for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Image: PlayStation Blog.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer.

