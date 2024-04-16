Languagesx
Home

PlayStation gamers finally get one of Xbox’s greatest exclusives

A character in Grounded faces off against an Ant Queen

When you think of great Xbox exclusives over the years games like Forza and Halo come to mind. When you then think about exclusives that should have been great but haven’t quite made it (yet at least) you have Starfield. When you think about games you probably would not have tagged as your next favorite game that none of your PlayStation and Nintendo friends have been able to play until now, oh hello Grounded.

Obsidian’s ever-so-charming shrink’em-up (er down?) completes its smoky ring walk to the dark side today, finally arriving on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch,

To celebrate its arrival on other formats, all three versions (including the original Xbox iteration) will be getting the Fully Yolked update – the final content update of an already great game.

Version 1.4 of the game will bring with it a totally remixed Backyard, new Ant Queen bosses you need to forge strategic alliances with at the expense of your relationship with the other ants nests in the garden, and the new Yolking Station which will power up your weapons to hitherto unimaginable strengths, all in preparation for Grounded’s new New Game+ mode.

Grounded is a huge amount of fun single-player, but in four-player multi-player is where it can really shine. In an age where most survival games launch, and largely stay incomplete husks of their promised selves, Grounded is the full package. It might not be the longest game you will ever play but the time you spend in the Backyard you will not forget. It is a great gaming experience.

In many ways, Grounded is the perfect first dabble into the PlayStation and Switch markets for a former Microsoft exclusive – not big enough to get the fanboys totally up in arms, but more than good enough for other console owners to think they have been missing out for the past couple of years on this cool title.

Grounded Fully Yolked edition releases today (April 16th) on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

