Project launches to raise financial awareness of in-game spending

The charity that aims to prevent gaming and gambling harms among young people, Ygam, has teamed up with TSB Bank to help increase understanding of in-game spending.

This comes after a recent survey of over 2,000 young gamers, commissioned by TSB, “found that while the average initial cost of a game is £32, gamers spend an average of £540 annually on in-game purchases and subscriptions.

“Nearly half (47%) of those who spend money in-game feel they have little or no control over their spending while playing.”

It was this month when a former gambler, who started at just 12 years old, shared concerns around in-game loot boxes. These boxes are a form of in-game purchase which aren’t currently covered by UK gambling regulations.

The duo have created specialist educational resources which can be used in schools throughout the UK, with the module aiming to provide young gamers with practical guidance on managing their money and understanding potential financial risks while gaming.

Linda Scollins Smith, Director of Programmes at Ygam, said in a press release: “Gaming now plays a central role in young people’s lives, offering significant benefits.

“However, it is always important to safeguard against the risks, and the increasing sophistication of game monetisation through microtransactions and in-game purchases underscores the need for education on this issue.

“We are delighted to be working with TSB to support their school programmes, combining financial education with gaming education, to help young gamers develop healthy habits and navigate the digital world safely.”

A number of initiatives will also be created throughout 2025 as part of the collaboration, including raising awareness of the issue and support for families in avoiding unexpected costs from gaming.

Kate Osiadacz, Head of Responsible Business, TSB, said: “Gaming is often one of young people’s first interactions with spending or managing their money digitally; so we’re pleased to be working with Ygam to reach young people with targeted advice.

“Our Money Confident schools programme greatly benefits from Ygam’s insight – and we’re keen help empower the next generation to make informed decisions for their financial lives ahead.”

