Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Project launches to raise financial awareness of in-game spending

Project launches to raise financial awareness of in-game spending

Ygam logo on the left, with TSB Bank logo on the right. Pink background behind the logos.

The charity that aims to prevent gaming and gambling harms among young people, Ygam, has teamed up with TSB Bank to help increase understanding of in-game spending.

This comes after a recent survey of over 2,000 young gamers, commissioned by TSB, “found that while the average initial cost of a game is £32, gamers spend an average of £540 annually on in-game purchases and subscriptions.

“Nearly half (47%) of those who spend money in-game feel they have little or no control over their spending while playing.”

It was this month when a former gambler, who started at just 12 years old, shared concerns around in-game loot boxes. These boxes are a form of in-game purchase which aren’t currently covered by UK gambling regulations.

The duo have created specialist educational resources which can be used in schools throughout the UK, with the module aiming to provide young gamers with practical guidance on managing their money and understanding potential financial risks while gaming.

Initiatives will launch to increase understanding of in-game spending by young gamers

Linda Scollins Smith, Director of Programmes at Ygam, said in a press release: “Gaming now plays a central role in young people’s lives, offering significant benefits.

“However, it is always important to safeguard against the risks, and the increasing sophistication of game monetisation through microtransactions and in-game purchases underscores the need for education on this issue.

“We are delighted to be working with TSB to support their school programmes, combining financial education with gaming education, to help young gamers develop healthy habits and navigate the digital world safely.”

A number of initiatives will also be created throughout 2025 as part of the collaboration, including raising awareness of the issue and support for families in avoiding unexpected costs from gaming.

Kate Osiadacz, Head of Responsible Business, TSB, said: “Gaming is often one of young people’s first interactions with spending or managing their money digitally; so we’re pleased to be working with Ygam to reach young people with targeted advice.

“Our Money Confident schools programme greatly benefits from Ygam’s insight – and we’re keen help empower the next generation to make informed decisions for their financial lives ahead.”

Featured Image: Credit to YGam / TSB Bank press release

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Hyderabad, India
Indian police revive Chinese online betting probe into $53 million racket
Rachael Davies
IBIA presents Q1 2025 report on suspicious betting
Graeme Hanna
Horse racing at Golden Gate Fields, Albany, California. Race 5, 6 furlongs 2017.
World-famous jockeys to band together in new horse racing league
Sophie Atkinson
APRIL 26, 2009 - Horse Racing : The Horse racing event at Tokyo race course on April 26, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tsutomu Takasu)
British Horse Racing Q1 report sees betting turnover fall
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a green felt poker table with a scattering of colorful poker chips. The chips are a mix of red, white, and blue, with some stacks neatly organized and others casually dispersed. A single hand is reaching towards the chips, holding "ALL IN" written on a small card. Soft, focused lighting illuminates the scene, highlighting the textures of the felt and the reflections on the chips, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement.
Virginia sports betting increased in March, showing big jump from 2024
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

Play'n Go's execs have a pointed message for sweepstakes casinos
Joel Loynds34 minutes

Play'n Go's CEO has come out against online sweepstakes casinos as the US and other areas of the world begin to scrutinise them. States across the US have begun to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.