Popular sci-fi sandbox game Empyrion gets first-ever expansion after nearly a decade

Funcom and Eleon Game Studios have just announced news of a new partnership. This collaboration allows Empyrion developers to focus solely on the development of future projects, while Funcom offers financial backing and publishing services.

Alongside an upcoming, yet-to-be-disclosed Empyrion title, the partnership will also introduce Dark Faction, the first-ever expansion for the original game, on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 6, 2024.

The small international development team is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, and has worked on Empyrion – Galactic Survival since 2015, continuously improving and expanding the experience.

Since then, well over a million players have survived on a multitude of varied planets and built their own entirely custom spaceships to explore the mysteries of the galaxy. Now, with Funcom taking the reins on publishing, the team has been free to pursue even more ambitious additions.

The game is currently rated a Very Positive on Steam with over 26,000 reviews and allows you to craft bases and huge Capital Ships with a huge amount of freedom. Think Space Engineers meets No Man’s Sky, but even then that is not a wholly accurate description.

Eric Lucas, an Eleon Game Studios’ founder, said, “In my opinion, Empyrion – Galactic Survival has not yet reached its full potential. With Funcom’s deep expertise in survival and space games, they are the perfect partner to allow us to scale up the Empyrion universe to its complete original vision with a big step up in quality. We are really delighted and proud to work with Funcom’s great team on what’s to come!”

Funcom is renowned for the hugely popular survival game Conan Exiles and also has Dune: Awakening in production, although a release date has not been announced as yet.