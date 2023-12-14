Conan Exiles adds new siege in major update

Funcom’s Conan Exiles continues to grow in quiet popularity in the background of all the major releases this year. Having originally come out in 2018, the game has been a labor of love for the developers and 2023 has seen some landmark updates. It might not get much love in the Game of the Year Awards but has had five years of longevity a lot of games would kill for.

The Age of War expansion in the survival game’s Chapter 3 will allow players for the first time to besiege a fully destructible fortress while taking on the leader of an invading empire.

The fortress, built using player-building pieces, is fully destructible, just like in PvP. However, in this case, the player takes on a battalion of elite Stygian soldiers in a fully PvE encounter. Bring down the walls with simple weapons, explosives, or even trebuchets, before racing down the Stygian commander.

Open your own Barbarian bar – Bar Barian? (Sorry)

As well as the siege, the press release we received from Funcom also promises some other new mechanics: “In addition, players can now breathe life into their bases by building and opening their very own tavern. Once the barkeep has been freed from an enemy purge camp and brought to your tavern, this dynamic area will over time fill with NPCs that you can hire to join your ranks. No longer does the wheel of pain need to be the main source of followers.”

As well as that players can now get a colossal chess board and compete with friends using life-size players.

Conan Exiles Age of War – Chapter 3 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass.

The game has continued to grow in popularity recently and its recent Steam reviews list it as Very Positive. Historically it has a Mostly Positive rating from 65,000 reviews over the past five years since its release.